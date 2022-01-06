Adelaide International 2022: Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (7) Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers
Date: 7 January 2021
Tournament: Adelaide International 2022
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Adelaide, Australia
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $703,580
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers preview
Seventh seed Elena Rybakina will aim for a spot in the semifinals of the Adelaide International when she takes on World No. 40 Shelby Rogers on Friday.
Having ended 2021 on a three-match losing streak, the Kazakh has made a strong start to the new season. After a three-set victory against local hopeful Storm Sanders in the first round, the World No. 14 spruced up her game against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova to record a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win on Wednesday.
In fact, Rybakina had the most straightforward win out of all the seeds on a day of upsets in Adelaide.
She will now look to bring that confidence against the experienced Shelby Rogers, who made quite a statement earlier in the day with her big win over third seed Maria Sakkari.
Having begun her Adelaide campaign with a thunderous 6-1, 6-3 demolition of Maddison Inglis, Rogers came prepared against the Greek. Even though the 29-year-old lost her way midway through the match, she was able to regroup just in time to complete a 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4 upset of Sakkari.
Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head
Elena Rybakina leads Shelby Rogers 2-1 head-to-head, having won both their meetings last year at Wimbledon and Berlin. While Rybakina needed three sets to see off Rogers 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Berlin, she ran away to a 6-1, 6-4 win at SW19.
Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers prediction
This will be a battle between two players who like to play an attacking game. Rybakina has the edge in the serving department and likes to take the ball early. But the Kazakh also tends to commit far too many unforced errors under pressure.
Rogers, on the other hand, has a strong return game and will look to move forward and finish points at the net. That said, she will be coming into this contest after being engaged in a 138-minute duel with Maria Sakkari.
Rybakina is the fresher of the two heading into this match. If she can control her aggression, she should be through to the last four.
Prediction: Elena Rybakina to win in two tight sets.