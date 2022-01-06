Adelaide International 2022: Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers

Date: 7 January 2021

Tournament: Adelaide International 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers preview

Seventh seed Elena Rybakina will aim for a spot in the semifinals of the Adelaide International when she takes on World No. 40 Shelby Rogers on Friday.

Having ended 2021 on a three-match losing streak, the Kazakh has made a strong start to the new season. After a three-set victory against local hopeful Storm Sanders in the first round, the World No. 14 spruced up her game against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova to record a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win on Wednesday.

In fact, Rybakina had the most straightforward win out of all the seeds on a day of upsets in Adelaide.

She will now look to bring that confidence against the experienced Shelby Rogers, who made quite a statement earlier in the day with her big win over third seed Maria Sakkari.

Shelby Rogers in action at 2022 Adelaide International

Having begun her Adelaide campaign with a thunderous 6-1, 6-3 demolition of Maddison Inglis, Rogers came prepared against the Greek. Even though the 29-year-old lost her way midway through the match, she was able to regroup just in time to complete a 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4 upset of Sakkari.

Adelaide International @AdelaideTennis



It's down to the third set against Rogers.



We're on the edge of our seats - it's anyone's game



No.3 seed Sakkari isn't giving up that easy! It's down to the third set against Rogers. We're on the edge of our seats - it's anyone's game

Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Elena Rybakina leads Shelby Rogers 2-1 head-to-head, having won both their meetings last year at Wimbledon and Berlin. While Rybakina needed three sets to see off Rogers 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Berlin, she ran away to a 6-1, 6-4 win at SW19.

Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Elena Rybakina in action at 2022 Adelaide International

This will be a battle between two players who like to play an attacking game. Rybakina has the edge in the serving department and likes to take the ball early. But the Kazakh also tends to commit far too many unforced errors under pressure.

Adelaide International @AdelaideTennis



No.7 seed Rybakina brings home a win against Bouzkova 6-3 6-4



No.7 seed Rybakina brings home a win against Bouzkova 6-3 6-4

Rogers, on the other hand, has a strong return game and will look to move forward and finish points at the net. That said, she will be coming into this contest after being engaged in a 138-minute duel with Maria Sakkari.

Rybakina is the fresher of the two heading into this match. If she can control her aggression, she should be through to the last four.

Prediction: Elena Rybakina to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Rohit Mishra