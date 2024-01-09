Adelaide International 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa

Tournament: Adelaide International 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa preview

2024 Brisbane International: Day 8

Top seed Elena Rybakina will take on Cristina Bucsa in the second round of the 2024 Adelaide International on Wednesday.

Rybkina has had an auspicious year in 2023, garnering 47 wins from 62 matches, including title-winning runs at the Indian Wells and the Italian Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Australian Open and reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The Kazakh player will enter Adelaide on the back of a flawless campaign at the Brisbane International. She breezed past Olivia Gadecki in the first round and then made light work of opponents such as Elise Mertens, Linda Noskova and Aryna Sabalenka. Rybakina overpowered the top seed Sabelenka in straight sets 6-0, 6-3 to lift the title.

2024 Adelaide International: Day 1

On the other hand, Cristina Bucsa won 10 out of 29 main-draw matches in the 2023 season. Her campaign included a title-winning run at the Open BLS de Limoges and a third-round finish at the 2023 Australian Open. She also reached the second round at Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old entered Adelaide on the back of an early exit at the Brisbane International. She secured her spot in the main draw via the lucky loser system and began her campaign with a commanding win over Jasmine Paolini. Bucsa outsmarted the Italian 6-3, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa head-to-head

The head-to-head between Rybakina and Bucsa is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -1400 +1.5(-10000) Over 18.5 (-110) Cristina Bucsa +675 -1.5(+1100) Under 18.5 (-125)

Odds will be updated when available.

Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa prediction

2024 Brisbane International: Day 8

With the 2024 Australian Open on the cards, both players will be determined to hit their top form in Adelaide. Considering their current form and WTA ranking points, Rybakina will be the clear favorite to win this contest.

The Kazakh had a promising season last year, but couldn't express her top potential on a regular basis. She will be willing to churn big results in her favor in 2024 and be more clinical. The six-foot tall Rybakina likes to dictate play from the baseline and is known for her substantial presence on court. She often finds a way to keep her opponents on the backfoot during rallies.

Bucsa will need to play out of her skin to have a say in this contest. The Spaniard has shown glimpses of her immense potential with decent results on the main tour. However, hanging with the best players on tour often demands more courage and determination. She has a well-rounded overall game with potent groundstrokes. Bucsa also likes to use the full width of the courts and keeps her opponents guessing with her impressive net play.

Rybakina, who is an effortless mover on court will be wary of the versatility Bucsa possesses.

The Kazakh cruised to her first title of the year in Brisbane and will be hoping to maintain a similar level in Adelaide. Bucsa might present a tricky challenge for the top seed, but it is most likely that Rybakina will overpower her opponent and book her ticket to the next round.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.