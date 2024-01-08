Adelaide International 2024: Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera

Tournament: Adelaide International 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera preview

2024 United Cup - Perth: Day 3

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula will take on World No. 69 Bernarda Pera in the second round of the 2024 Adelaide International 1.

Pegula had an exhausting season last year, chalking up 59 wins from 77 matches and making title-winning runs at the United Cup, Canada Open and the Korea Open. She also reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the 2023 Australian Open.

The American will enter the Adelaide International 1 on the back of a mediocre campaign at the 2024 United Cup. She scored a valuable point for her country against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia but couldn't make her mark against Katie Boulter of Great Britain.

The 27-year-old outclassed Pegula in a nerve-wracking three-set contest 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Team United States of America, who were the defending champions at the event, failed to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the United Cup.

Bernarda Pera at the 2024 Adelaide International: Day 1

On the other hand, Bernarda Pera had a modest season last year, amassing 20 wins from 43 matches and making quarter-final runs at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Hamburg European Open, and the Hobart International. She also reached the fourth round at the 2023 French Open.

The American entered Adelaide on the back of a first-round exit at the Brisbane International. She secured her spot in the main draw via the lucky loser system and began her campaign with a remarkable win over Paula Badosa. Despite losing the first set against the Spaniard, Pera dug deep to register a brilliant three-set win in her opening round 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Pera 1-0. She defeated the American at the 2022 Australian Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -1200 -1.5(-300) Under 18.5 (-110) Bernarda Pera +625 +1.5(+200) Over 18.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Pegula at the 2024 United Cup - Perth: Day 3

Both players will be eager to find their best form at the moment with the 2024 Australian Open on the cards. Considering their recent results and ranking superiority, Pegula will be the favorite to come out on top.

The World No. 5 has been putting in a shift in the last two years on the main tour. She not only captured three titles in 2023, but also secured runner-up finishes at the Qatar Open, Tokyo Open, and the WTA Finals in Cancun. Pegula is known for her aggressive game, quick decision-making skills, and high tactical acumen.

Pera will need to use her experience against a formidable opponent like Pegula. The left-handed American is known for her reliable defensive game and thrives on creating frustration for her opponents, resulting in unintended mistakes. She will be eager to start well in this tense second-round encounter.

Fans can hope for a gripping contest at the Adelaide International 1. Pera has shown glimpses of her top potential, but executing her game plan against a polished opponent like Pegula will be a tough ask. It is most likely that the second seed will find a way to solve this riddle and secure her place in the quarter-finals.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.