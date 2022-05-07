"After beating all three in a row, you feel like you're going to beat them every time; that makes you full of confidence" - David Nalbandian recalls beating Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to win the 2007 Madrid Open

David Nalbandian has said that beating the Big Three of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer made him confident of beating them again.

The Argentine is the only player to beat Nadal, Djokovic and Federer (in that order) in the same tournament. He did so in one magical week in the Spanish capital in 2007 en route to the title. In the process, he became the lowest-ranked player to win the Madrid Masters.

Back in Madrid with his ward Miomir Kecmanovic, the Argentine opened up on his surreal run that week. Nalbandian added how he started slow before playing his best tennis against the Big Three at the business end of the tournament.

In a podcast on ATP Tennis Radio, Nalbandian said:

"Beating all three guys (in the same tournament), didn't happen before, didn't happen until now. Was incredible week. I was honestly playing very good last few months before arriving here. Didn't get lot of results. Here I struggled in the first few rounds. I saved match points, I think, second or third round. And after that everything was going unreal. I played incredible incredible tennis."

Asked how he felt after beating the world's top three players, Nalbandian said that it made him confident about beating them anywhere.

He said:

"After beating all three in a row, you feel like you're going to beat them every time. If you win here, why not next week. That makes you full of confidence."

Nalbandian ended his career with a 8-11 record against Federer, 2-5 against Nadal and 1-4 against Djokovic.

David Nalbandian at the 2007 ATP Masters Series in Madrid.

Continuing on his exploits that week in Madrid, Nalbandian said that he adjusted better to the altitude and the fast indoor surface. Back in 2007, Madrid was an indoor hardcourt tournament just before the Paris Masters.

He described how his success in Madrid led to success in Paris as well, adding:

"Here there's a little bit altitude high. Where I live, it's a little high as well. I got used to playing in those conditions. Event before was indoors, hardcourt, so I felt even better. I played some of my best tennis that week. I won here, and I won Paris as well. It was incredible."

Speaking about his victory against Nadal in the Madrid quarterfinals in 2007, Nalbandian said that the faster conditions suited him more than his opponent, saying:

"I knew against Rafa, if I had the chance to beat him, it was here..indoors, fast, indoors, altitude. The conditions were much better for me than for him, for sure. That year, he didn't play a lot last few weeks (coming into the tournanemnt); he was a little bit out of rhythm. I think I didn't miss a ball."

Following his stunning 6-1, 6-2 win over the Spaniard, Nalbandian ran into a 20-year-old Djokovic. Serving well against the up-and-coming Serb, Nalbandian coasted to another straight-set victory, riding on the confidence of his Nadal win, adding:

"I played once before against him, which I lost. The conditions were better for me than (they were) for him. I was already playing a great level, with a lot of confidence after beating Rafa. I knew that serve was going to be very very important...one break in the first set..second we didn't break..I think. I was ready to fight. I played better the important moments than him. I played amazing amazing tennis."

Nalbandian faced his toughest test of the week against top seed Federer in the final as the top seed took the first set 6-1, dominating the early proceedings. However, Nalbandian regrouped to beat Federer in three, winning his first Masters 1000 title in the process. He reminisced about that match, saying:

"It was another incredible match. I think I lost the first set (6-1) and then I started playing better. He played very good in the beginning. I didn't find a way to turn around that match, but I made it finally."

Nalbandian added that familiarity with Federer's playing style, having played with him in the juniors, helped him a lot in his career, adding:

"I always think I can beat Federer because we play juniors all the time. So everytime I went on court, I knew I (would have) a lot of chances. I knew he didn't like to play against me as well. Both know it's going to be a very tough match. Both know whoever's going to play better will win. I don't respect Roger Federer like everybody else because we played from juniors. We don't have that respect for each other. And that's a huge advantage for me."

