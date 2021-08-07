After early Citi Open exit, Rafael Nadal stays back in Washington to play some golf 

An early exit from the Citi Open in Washington would have been hugely disappointing for 20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal, but the Spaniard was not going to let that stop him from enjoying his time in the city. The 35-year-old was spotted teeing off at the Congressional Country Club in Washington on Friday.

Nadal went down fighting against Lloyd Harris in the third round of the Citi Open on Thursday. After a grueling two-hour, 11 minute encounter, the South African youngster emerged with a three-set victory over the Spaniard.

The result also ensured that Nadal would drop out of the top three when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday, with Stefanos Tsitsipas set to overtake the Spaniard.

Nadal will now shift his focus to the National Bank Open in Toronto, but before his trip to Canada, the Spaniard was spotted enjoying a few rounds of golf, chatting with the locals and giving out signed copies of his merchandise.

Rafael Nadal at the Congressional Country Club. Photo by dctennispro on Instagram.

This isn't the first time golf has come to Rafael Nadal's aid as a means to take his mind away from tennis. The Spaniard has swapped the racket for a golf club on several occasions in the past and has openly admitted his love for the sport.

Rafael Nadal plays golf in Washington D.C. Photo by dctennispro on Instagram.

Photo by dccelebrityone on Instagram

The Mallorca native often participates in the Balearic Golf Championships in his hometown. He even finished joint-sixth in last year's tournament, which is impressive for someone who spends hours practicing a completely different trade.

Rafael Nadal earlier today, during the Balearic Golf Championship.



He was winning Roland Garros for a 13th time less than two weeks ago.



Nadal considers golf legend Tiger Woods one of his sporting idols and makes it a point to follow the American's progress on the PGA Tour. The two are very good friends, which could be seen when Woods passionately cheered on Nadal during the 2019 US Open.

Rafael Nadal to shift his focus to the National Bank Open in Toronto

Rafael Nadal's next tournament will be the National Bank Open in Toronto, which is scheduled to begin on 9 August. The Spaniard, the defending champion at the Masters 1000 event, is keen to play himself into form ahead of the US Open.

Nadal is currently level with Novak Djokovic on 36 Masters 1000 titles and victory in Toronto will give the Spaniard sole ownership of the record.

