Nadal emotional after 'favourite sportsman' Woods wins Masters

15 Apr 2019

Tiger Woods celebrates his Masters triumph

Rafael Nadal admitted to feeling touched by seeing his "favourite sportsman" Tiger Woods return to glory on the grandest stage on Sunday.

Woods claimed a 15th major title with a sensational victory at the Masters, his one-shot success at Augusta affording him the opportunity to don the green jacket for a fifth time.

That triumph ended Woods' 11-year wait for a major championship – a hiatus that at one stage looked impossible for him to end due to a series of troublesome back injuries.

Nadal – himself a 17-time grand slam champion – knows a thing or two about returning from injury to prosper on the world stage, and the Spaniard paid tribute to Woods as he prepares to begin his campaign for a 12th Monte Carlo Masters crown.

"It is amazing. He is probably my favourite sportsman in the world since a long time ago," Nadal said.

"I know a little bit [about] how hard he has worked to be back. I was very emotional yesterday."