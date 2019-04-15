×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nadal emotional after 'favourite sportsman' Woods wins Masters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    15 Apr 2019, 19:44 IST
TigerWoods - Cropped
Tiger Woods celebrates his Masters triumph

Rafael Nadal admitted to feeling touched by seeing his "favourite sportsman" Tiger Woods return to glory on the grandest stage on Sunday.

Woods claimed a 15th major title with a sensational victory at the Masters, his one-shot success at Augusta affording him the opportunity to don the green jacket for a fifth time.

That triumph ended Woods' 11-year wait for a major championship – a hiatus that at one stage looked impossible for him to end due to a series of troublesome back injuries.

Nadal – himself a 17-time grand slam champion – knows a thing or two about returning from injury to prosper on the world stage, and the Spaniard paid tribute to Woods as he prepares to begin his campaign for a 12th Monte Carlo Masters crown.

"It is amazing. He is probably my favourite sportsman in the world since a long time ago," Nadal said.

"I know a little bit [about] how hard he has worked to be back. I was very emotional yesterday."

Omnisport
NEWS
Djokovic makes Nadal favourite in Monte Carlo as Wawrinka wins opener
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Can Rafael Nadal reign supreme for the 12th time?
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Which players stand a chance to dethrone Rafael Nadal?
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Rafael Nadal, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Draw analysis and preview
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Stan Wawrinka's expected route to glory
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Masters 1000 matches between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
When will we see the next Federer vs Nadal clash?
RELATED STORY
Watch: Andy Murray's emotional retirement announcement
RELATED STORY
A Roger Federer fan’s wish list for the year 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us