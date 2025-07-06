Chris Evert responds sharply to criticism of unnecessarily dragging Emma Raducanu's love life during Wimbledon battle vs Aryna Sabalenka

Chris Evert has delivered a sharp response to criticism accusing her of unnecessarily bringing up Emma Raducanu's dating life during commentary at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The remark in question came during Raducanu’s third-round clash with Aryna Sabalenka.

Raducanu came into Wimbledon as the British No. 1, carrying much of the nation's hopes on her shoulders. She began her campaign with a confident win over fellow Brit Mingge Xu, followed by an impressive victory against former champion Marketa Vondrousova.

She then took on Sabalenka and played some of her best tennis, but couldn’t get over the line, falling 6-7(6), 4-6. Evert, who was on commentary duty for ESPN, came under fire on social media. One user on X accused her of being more interested in Emma Raducanu’s love life than her performance on the court, especially when she was leading 3-1 in the second set.

“They care more about her love life than her playing as clearly displayed by @ChrissieEvert @espn breaking away from her actual match against the number one seed where she went up 3-1, in the second set but no one could watch, bc they cared more about who was crushing on her,” the user wrote.

Chris Evert replied:

“Oh please.”

A few days ago, a journalist caught Cameron Norrie off guard by unexpectedly asking whether he knew who Emma Raducanu was dating, or if he was dating her himself. Norrie was quick to shut down the question and the incident left many to criticize the professionalism of tennis journalism.

“Congratulations again on your win. Apart from everyone here loving tennis, some of the gossip has been about who Emma Raducanu is dating. Can I ask if you're dating her? Can we get to the bottom of this, please?" the journalist asked.

“I'm not, no. You can ask her, though. You can ask her. I don't know,” he replied.

Raducanu’s dating life has become a hot topic at Wimbledon this season, especially after the announcement that she and Carlos Alcaraz will team up for mixed doubles at the US Open in August.

Emma Raducanu reveals if she is dating Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz caught plenty of attention at Wimbledon after they were seen practicing together before their matches. Later, when Raducanu was asked directly during a press conference if they were dating, she shut down the rumors with a smile, saying they were just good friends.

“We're just good friends,” she said.

Raducanu also revealed that her friendship with Carlos Alcaraz began back in 2021 at Wimbledon itself, when his breakthrough run caught her eye. She said his performance left a mark on her and ended up being part of what inspired her during her own fairytale run to the US Open title later that year.

As for the present, while Raducanu has exited Wimbledon, Alcaraz is still very much in the hunt. He’s into the fourth round and will take on Andrey Rublev on Sunday, July 6, as he looks to keep his title defense alive.

