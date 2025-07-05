"Absolutely disgusting";"Should be banned" - Fans furious over 'disrespectful' Emma Raducanu dating question asked to Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie was bizarrely asked if he is dating compatriot Emma Raducanu. The question to the ATP star was fielded at a press conference at the ongoing 2025 Wimbledon Championships, and it didn't go down well with several tennis fans, who lashed out at the reporter who made the query.

On Friday, July 4, Norrie registered a straight-set win over Mattia Bellucci in men's singles third-round action at the grass Major. Subsequently, the former ATP No. 8 interacted with reporters and journalists at a post-match press conference. Here, one reporter asked the 29-year-old:

"Apart from everyone here loving tennis, some of the gossip has been about who Emma Raducanu is dating. Can I ask if you’re dating her? Can we get to the bottom of this please?"

Cameron Norrie, clearly taken aback by the nature of the question, replied:

"Sorry?"

The reporter repeated the question in a desperate bid to know if the ATP star is dating Emma Raducanu, to which the Brit answered:

"I’m not. No. You can ask her though."

Most tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were appalled by the question, and they voiced fierce criticism in the direction of the reporter who fielded it to Norrie.

"What an absolutely disgusting question! The private lives of players are none of our business. Why do sports journalists continue to humiliate themselves 😬," one fan wrote.

"Should be banned. 1. Disrespectful to Norrie. 2. Disrespectful to Raducanu and her privacy 3. Just plain stupid and embarrassing," commented another.

"This is so absurd that not even "Tennis Centel" could come up with it. Embarrassing that this is what an actual journalist would think of let alone come up with for a question in a press conference," another fan chimed in, referring to a tennis parody page on social media.

"This pseudo-journalist should be banned from all the tournament of the planet. What's his name?" asked one.

"That “reporter” needs to be banned," added another.

"Bring back Rafael Nadal he wouldn’t take any of this nonsense from these lot," weighed in yet another fan, bringing up the legendary Spaniard who was known to shut down reporters fielding irrelevant questions to him during his playing days.

Raducanu's personal life has been a much-discussed topic ever since it was confirmed that she will be pairing up with Carlos Alcaraz to play mixed doubles at this year's US Open. For some years now, there has been a perception among fans that Alcaraz has a crush on Raducanu. However, the WTA star recently dismissed the speculation with a curt statement.

Emma Raducanu made "good friends" confession when asked about rumored romance with Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raduanu (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) (Source: Getty)

2021 US Open women's singles champion Emma Raducanu was quizzed about the rumors involving her and Carlos Alcaraz ahead of her campaign at this year's Wimbledon Championships. It was the final question of a pre-tournament press conference, and the Brit took it in her stride, as she said with a smile:

"We're just good friends."

On the tennis front, Emma Raducanu's SW19 campaign came to an end in the third round as she suffered a straight-set loss to reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Alcaraz's Wimbledon men's singles title defense continues. The Spaniard has reached the fourth round at the grass Major, where he is set to lock horns with Andrey Rublev.

