With 5 simple words, Emma Raducanu sets the record straight about dating rumors with Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu has set the record straight about her dating rumors with Carlos Alcaraz with a four-word answer. The duo is set to form a blockbuster pairing later this year, at an event where both have enjoyed a major career highlight.

Ever since it was announced that Alcaraz and Raducanu would be teaming up for the mixed doubles event at the 2025 US Open, the tennis world has gone crazy shipping the two young tennis talents and sparking dating rumors. During a press conference ahead of her Wimbledon 2025 campaign, the Brit No. 1 was asked if there was any truth behind them.

However, Emma Raducanu has set the record straight by shutting down any and all rumors with a four-word response:

"We're just good friends."

This was the final question of the press conference, after which she cracked a joke and left the entire room in splits. The duo was recently spotted practicing together at Wimbledon.

"Way to wrap up."

Interestingly, she was asked a question about how some social media accounts are claiming the duo is 'destined for each other', a few days back, during an interview with BBC Sport, to which Emma Raducanu hilariously responded,

“I’m glad the internet’s having fun & we’re providing some entertainment for everyone,” Raducanu said, reacting to the parody accounts suggesting they’re “destined for each other.”

Continuing her thoughts, she also opened up about how she got to know the Spaniard.

Emma Raducanu opens up about her friendship with Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu revealed she got to know Carlos Alcaraz during 2021 when she made a fourth-round run at Wimbledon and Alcaraz won a five-set thriller in the opening round against Yasutaka Uchiyama but was ousted by Daniil Medvedev in the next round.

However, the US Open that year became a milestone event as Raducanu shocked the world by winning the title, and Alcaraz announced himself by reaching the fourth round, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets en route.

"Yeah, we go back a long way, and I think we really started getting to know each other more in 2021. When I had that little run at Wimbledon, he also—I think he won in five sets in the first round or something—and then all through the US Open, he had a big breakout win against Stef in the third round."

She mentioned how she and Alcaraz had stayed in touch since then and highlighted how both of them became friends even before making it big in the tennis world.

"I was always trying to join him in the next round because he was playing the day before me. Ever since, we've stayed in touch, and he's obviously done so well and kept winning. It's been amazing to see, because, you know, we were speaking and friends before either of us had won anything, you know?"

Interestingly, Emma Raducanu also attended Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal match against Roberto Bautista Agut in Queen's, a tournament the 22-year-old went on to win.

