Emma Raducanu makes surprise visit to watch Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's Club days after US Open mixed doubles announcement

Emma Raducanu made a surprise visit to her future mixed doubles partner Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal clash against his compatriot Robert Bautista Agut at the 2025 Queen's Club Championship. The duo is slated to team up for the US Open later this year, an announcement that has taken the world by storm.

During the post-match press conference after his first-round win in Queen's, Alcaraz opened up about this exciting partnership, humorously claiming that the Brit would be the 'boss' in their pairing.

"She's gonna be the boss. Yeah, I mean, US Open came to us and give us opportunities to play mixed doubles. I'm super excited about it. I think it's going to be great. It was an amazing idea for the tournament," Alcaraz said.

Merely days after this exciting announcement, Emma Raducanu attended Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal clash in Queen's and was treated to a masterclass performance from the Man from Murcia.

The World No. 2 dominated his compatriot Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 30 minutes to seal his place in the final against Jiri Lehecka. The Spaniard is currently on a 17-match win streak, the highest of his young career.

Meanwhile, Raducanu also had a positive start to her grass swing, reaching the semifinal in Queen's, following which a back injury forced her to withdraw from the Berlin Tennis Open. She is slated to return to action in Eastbourne before she enters Wimbledon.

"Emma Raducanu took a while" - Carlos Alcaraz jokes about the Brit taking time to accept his US Open mixed doubles proposal

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

While speaking about the partnership, Carlos Alcaraz also revealed that he made the first move and asked Emma Raducanu to join hands with him at the US Open. He also hilariously added that the Brit 'took a while' to respond to his blockbuster proposal. The duo received a humorous reality check about their compatibility ahead of their team-up.

"Yeah. I mean, the tournament told us about the tournament, the mixed tournament. I was thinking that I couldn't play better if it wasn't with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me. Yeah, I made that special request," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"She took a while (laughter). No, not that much, not that much. But obviously she had to ask, and she had to think a little bit. But it wasn't a minute, so...," he added.

Recently, the pairs for the US Open mixed doubles were announced. The format is set to undergo severe changes, and will see a lot of higher-ranked singles stars teaming up at the event, including the teams of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov, Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner, and many others.

