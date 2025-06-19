Carlos Alcaraz & Emma Raducanu get "brutal" reality check ahead of US Open mixed doubles 

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz got a "brutal" reality check about their compatibility months before they take to the courts together at the US Open. They will be joined by several other first-time on-court partnerships at the New York Slam's revamped mixed doubles event.

In a lighthearted video shared by the US Open’s official X account, Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz were asked to pick between 'heads' or 'tails' in a coin toss. Raducanu chose tails, her usual pick, while Alcaraz went with heads, prompting the Brit to jokingly call the moment:

"Brutal."

When Alcaraz asked what they'd do if they won the toss, Raducanu let him decide, teasing that the pressure was now all on him.

The U.S. Open unveiled its revamped mixed doubles format in February, part of the new "Fan Week" held before the main draw. This star-studded event features only 16 teams, eight based on combined singles rankings and eight wildcards, with a prize of $1 million for the champions.

The matches use a fast-paced structure, including short sets to four games, and a 10-point match tiebreak in place of a full third set. Despite criticism from traditional doubles specialists, the refreshed format has drawn high-profile pairings like Alcaraz-Raducanu, Aryna Sabalenka-Grigor Dimitrov, and Taylor Fritz-Elena Rybakina.

Carlos Alcaraz claims Emma Raducanu is going to call the shots in their mixed doubles partnership at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz spoke about his upcoming mixed doubles partnership with Emma Raducanu after defeating Adam Walton at the Queen's Club. The Spaniard claimed the Brit was going to be "the boss" of the team.

"She's gonna be the boss. Yeah, I mean, US Open came to us and give us opportunities to play mixed doubles. I'm super excited about it. I think it's going to be great. It was an amazing idea for the tournament," Alcaraz said.

Further, he revealed that they have a good relationship and have known each other for a long time.

"Yeah, I know Emma since a really long time ago, so we know each other. I have really good relationship with her. So it's just gonna be interesting. You know, obviously both, you know, we are gonna enjoy, for sure. I will try, you know, to put my doubles skill on it. We will try to win. But obviously it's going to be really, really fun," he added.

Currently, the pair is navigating through their grass swing. Alcaraz, fresh off his French Open title, earned a winning start at the Queen's Club event. Meanwhile, Raducanu was ousted in the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club's WTA event.

