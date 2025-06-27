Amid widespread romance rumors, Carlos Alcaraz & Emma Raducanu spotted together at Wimbledon ahead of US Open partnership

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu were recently spotted playing together at Wimbledon amid widespread romance rumors between the two. The duo is scheduled to partner with each other in the US Open mixed doubles matches.

Alcaraz was last seen in action at the HSBC Championships on June 22, where he bagged the title of the tournament by besting Jiri Lehecka in the final round with a score of 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2. On the other hand, Raducanu last competed in the Lexus Eastbourne Open, where she fell short of qualifying further than the second round after being defeated by Maya Joint.

Both athletes are now gearing up to compete at Wimbledon, which is scheduled to start on June 30. Amid the preparations for Wimbledon, the Brit and the Spaniard were spotted together at Wimbledon, while rumors of them being romantically involved have been making the rounds on the internet. One of the users on X shared a video of them playing together. Take a look:

Along with this, Raducanu and Alcaraz were also seen together campaigning for Evian, which is a brand of natural spring water. While the Brit was already associated with the brand, they recently announced the Spaniard as the newest global brand ambassador.

The rumor of the duo being romantically involved was recently also fueled by the Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios. He playfully suggested a spark between them in an interview with TalkSport, saying:

"But yeah, her and Alcaraz, I think there's a little bit going on there, I don't know," said Kyrgios.

Alcaraz also recently shared his thoughts on Raducanu visiting Queens to back him during his HSBC Championships semi-final matchup against Roberto Bautista Agut.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about Emma Raducanu's gesture of support at Queen's Club

In the semi-final round of the HSBC Championships, where Carlos Alcaraz competed against Roberto Bautista Agut, Emma Raducanu visited Queens to support the Spaniard. She cheered for him from the stands, and following this match, in the press conference, Alcaraz opened up about her unexpected gesture of support.

"No. No, I couldn't. I saw on social media she came up to watch my match. I just glad. I mean, I was focused on the match. I didn't see her (smiling). Just glad that she came to support, to watch my match. Yeah, I think it was great having her in the stands," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Following this, he was asked whether he would visit any of the Brit's matches to support her. Replying to this, he said he would love to; however, it depends on his schedule.

"Well, it depends on the schedule, obviously. I have practices. I have matches. Yeah, I would love to, yeah, if I have time, if, you know, if everything -- if I'm at the club or I don't have anything else to do, yeah, I would love to come and watch her. I'm watching her matches from the TV every time that I can. So watching her in real could be fun," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz recently also competed in the French Open, where he solidified his legacy in the sport by winning the finals against Jannik Sinner.

