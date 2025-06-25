"Emma Raducanu & Carlos Alcaraz, there's a bit going on there" - Nick Kyrgios hints at romance as duo team up for US Open mixed doubles

Nick Kyrgios recently hinted at a blooming romance between Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. Speculation surrounding Alcaraz and Raducanu's rumored relationship has hit fever pitch after the pair was announced as one of the high-profile partnerships for the revamped mixed doubles category at this year's US Open.

After the announcement, further intrigue was fueled by the Brit and the Spaniard's respective admissions on how their partnership came to be. Both Alcaraz and Raducanu have confirmed that it was the ATP No. 2 who made the first move by reaching out to the WTA star, requesting her to play mixed doubles alongside him at the prestigious hardcourt Major in New York later this year.

Meanwhile, the currently inactive Nick Kyrgios made a recent appearance on Talksport, where he was asked about his thoughts on Emma Raducanu's struggles since winning the women's singles title at the 2021 US Open. At the time, Raducanu was only 18, and her title triumph at Flushing Meadows made her the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. Since then though, inconsistency and injury have somewhat marred her career.

"Yeah it's so hard in this day and age. She won a Grand Slam, one of her first ever Grand Slams, the US Open, I think at 19 years old (sic). What comes with that? All the things off the court, it's a lot of responsibility for someone like that," Kyrgios sad.

The Australian went on to playfully suggest that a romantic relationship is brewing between Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz.

"But yeah, her and Alcaraz, I think there's a little bit going on there, I don't know," he added.

Kyrgios isn't the only big name in tennis to have commented on Raducanu and Alcaraz. Recently, former WTA No. 2 Conchita Martinez, who is currently coaching Russian teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva, also laid bare her feelings on the Brit and the Spaniard's slated mixed doubles partnership at the 2025 US Open.

Mirra Andreeva's coach Conchita Martinez says Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu "admire each other a lot"

Carlos Alcaraz watches Emma Raducanu during a 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals practice session (Source: Getty)

Speaking to BoyleSports, Mirra Andreeva's coach Conchita Martinez weighed in on the conversation about Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu with regards to their decision to play mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows later this year. Martinez, the women's singles champion at the 1994 edition of the Wimbledon Championships, spoke highly of the Spaniard and the Brit.

"It’s certainly a very exciting couple. They admire each other a lot. They’re going to be fun to watch and to see the great energy that Carlos has to bring to the table. They get along great and they’re going to be very exciting for sure," Martinez said.

Right now though, Alcaraz is preparing to defend his Wimbledon crown for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, Raducanu is participating at the Lexus Eastbourne Open, where she is set to face Maya Joint in a second-round clash on Wednesday, June 25.

