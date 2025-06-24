"A very exciting couple" - Carlos Alcaraz & Emma Raducanu earn praise from Mirra Andreeva's coach amid US Open mixed doubles hype

Mirra Andreeva's coach Conchita Martinez recently spoke up about Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's mixed doubles pairing for the 2025 US Open. The news of Alcaraz and Raducanu's partnership in New York this year has resulted in significant hype around the pair. The hype has also stemmed from a long-standing perception among fans that the Spaniard has a crush on the Brit.

The revamped mixed doubles format at the US Open has led to several high-profile pairings confirmed for this year's edition of the prestigious hardcourt Major. However, none have caught the eye quite like Alcaraz and Raducanu's partnership. Both the Spaniard and the Brit have tasted glory at Flushing Meadows before. While Raducanu won the women's singles title there in 2021, Alcaraz clinched the men's singles title in 2022.

Speaking recently to BoyleSports, Conchita Martinez, a former WTA No. 2 who is currently coaching Russian teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva, assessed Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's US Open mixed doubles partnership.

"It’s certainly a very exciting couple. They admire each other a lot," Martinez said.

The 1994 Wimbledon women's singles champion added:

"They’re going to be fun to watch and to see the great energy that Carlos has to bring to the table. They get along great and they’re going to be very exciting for sure."

Both Alcaraz and Raducanu have candidly revealed how the collaboration came to be.

Carlos Alcaraz made first move to approach Emma Raducanu with US Open mixed doubles proposition

Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)

According to Carlos Alcaraz, it was he who requested Emma Raducanu to team up with him to play mixed doubles at this year's US Open. Amid his recent run to the title at London's Queen's Club, the ATP No. 2 told reporters:

"I was thinking that I couldn't play better if it wasn't with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me - I made that special request."

Later, Raducanu weighed in with her thoughts on the birth of the partnership in the buildup to her first-round match at the ongoing 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open.

"I mean, of course, I had to ask my team if they wanted me to play. But for me, when he asked me, I was going to say yes, I just had to kind of go through the formality of asking my coach, so I didn't just make the decision," she said.

The hype around Alcaraz and Raducanu gained further momentum after the Brit attended the Spaniard's semifinal victory at The Queen's Club.

