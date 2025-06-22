"Just glad Emma Raducanu came" - Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings known on Brit's unexpected gesture of support at Queen's Club

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have caused a great deal of excitement in the tennis world by teaming up for mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open. The anticipation has been amped up even more now that the Brit made time to watch Alcaraz in action at the Queen's Club Championships.

Alcaraz locked horns with Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals of the ATP 500 event, claiming a 6-4, 6-4 victory to book his place in the final. Raducanu made a surprise visit to witness the Spaniard's heroics, making a big splash with her appearance.

In his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz disclosed that he hadn't had a chance to speak to Emma Raducanu after the match and had only learned of her presence through social media. Nevertheless, the World No. 2 shared that he was delighted by her support.

"No. No, I couldn't. I saw on social media she came up to watch my match. I just glad. I mean, I was focused on the match. I didn't see her (smiling). Just glad that she came to support, to watch my match. Yeah, I think it was great having her in the stands," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz recently also expressed excitement about teaming up with Raducanu for the US Open mixed doubles event, while admitting that the Brit would be "the boss" in their partnership.

"I would love to" - Carlos Alcaraz on making time to watch Emma Raducanu compete

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu

While speaking to reporters at the Queen's Club Championships, Carlos Alcaraz also said he would love to return the gesture and watch Emma Raducanu compete at Eastbourne or Wimbledon if he could find the time.

"Well, it depends on the schedule, obviously. I have practices. I have matches. Yeah, I would love to, yeah, if I have time, if, you know, if everything -- if I'm at the club or I don't have anything else to do, yeah, I would love to come and watch her. I'm watching her matches from the TV every time that I can. So watching her in real could be fun," Alcaraz said.

After missing the Berlin Tennis Open because of injury, Raducanu is set to make her return to the court at Eastbourne ahead of the Wimbledon Championships. The Brit will take on Ann Li in her opening match.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Jiri Lehecka in the final of the ATP 500 event, following the Czech player's 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Jack Draper. The duo's head-to-head record stands level at 1-1, but Lehecka defeated Alcaraz 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in their most recent encounter at the Qatar Open earlier this year.

