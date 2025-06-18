"Carlos Alcaraz is in love" - Fans go wild over Spaniard's glowing remarks about teaming up with Emma Raducanu for US Open mixed doubles

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have been announced as mixed doubles partners at the 2025 US Open. The former expressed excitement about the stint, saying how the Brit would be the 'boss', garnered different reactions from social media fans.
Alcaraz clinched his fifth Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open, defeating World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. He then graced the grass court at the Queen's Club and trounced Adam Walton in the first round 6-4, 7-6. After the win, he revealed that he had made a special request to the British No. 1 Emma Raducanu to play mixed doubles at the US Open.
"I was thinking that I couldn’t play better if it wasn’t with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me – I made that special request.”
He further shared that Raducanu, who took an off-court medical timeout in the Queen's Club quarterfinals, didn't immediately agree.
“She took a while (laughs). Not much, but she had to think a bit. But it wasn’t in a minute.”
The news of the Spaniard and the Brit pairing up made the social media fans go wild. Some struggled to believe, while some proposed that they start dating soon.
One fan wondered if Alcaraz genuinely uttered those lines or not.
"Whenever i see an alcaraz quote about Emma I assume it’s made up by Vic on Twitter lol."
Another fan was hopeful for a different partnership of Alcaraz and Swiatek, but got bummed to hear the Spaniard otherwise.
"My Carlos-Iga ship has sunk like the Titanic smh"
Another fan thought the five-time Grand Slam winner is in love with the Brit.
"Ain't no way he picked her because of her play. Dude is in love. I expect a lot of trick shots to try and impress her."
Here are some other reactions:
"Well carlos unfortunately for you, Emma is going to pull out a week before the tournament and I DONT make the rules!" a fan tweeted.
"Sounds like a marriage proposal? tweeted a fan.
"Carlos has had a big crush on Emma for 3 years! Let’s see what happens," commented a fan.
Carlos Alcaraz shared his experiences during his Ibiza vacation after his Roland Garros win
Carlos Alcaraz jetted off to Ibiza after his major win at Roland Garros, where he matched the feat of the legendary Spaniard, Rafael Nadal. He visited the Balearic Islands ahead of kick-starting the grass court season. In conversation with TNT Sports, the Spaniard admitted that his trip was mostly rest and a little bit of partying.
"This year, Ibiza was more chill. It was fun, but honestly, I rested a lot, physically and mentally. But I had fun and a nice three days. It was more than enough. Once I went to bed so late. That’s the craziest thing. Obviously, I did some shots as well, but nothing more than that."
Carlos Alcaraz won the French Open title in 2024 and also finished on top at Wimbledon that year.