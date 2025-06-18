"Carlos Alcaraz is in love" - Fans go wild over Spaniard's glowing remarks about teaming up with Emma Raducanu for US Open mixed doubles

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have been announced as mixed doubles partners at the 2025 US Open. The former expressed excitement about the stint, saying how the Brit would be the 'boss', garnered different reactions from social media fans.

Alcaraz clinched his fifth Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open, defeating World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. He then graced the grass court at the Queen's Club and trounced Adam Walton in the first round 6-4, 7-6. After the win, he revealed that he had made a special request to the British No. 1 Emma Raducanu to play mixed doubles at the US Open.

"I was thinking that I couldn’t play better if it wasn’t with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me – I made that special request.”

Trending

He further shared that Raducanu, who took an off-court medical timeout in the Queen's Club quarterfinals, didn't immediately agree.

“She took a while (laughs). Not much, but she had to think a bit. But it wasn’t in a minute.”

The news of the Spaniard and the Brit pairing up made the social media fans go wild. Some struggled to believe, while some proposed that they start dating soon.

One fan wondered if Alcaraz genuinely uttered those lines or not.

"Whenever i see an alcaraz quote about Emma I assume it’s made up by Vic on Twitter lol."

Comment byu/TorturedPoet30 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan was hopeful for a different partnership of Alcaraz and Swiatek, but got bummed to hear the Spaniard otherwise.

"My Carlos-Iga ship has sunk like the Titanic smh"

Comment byu/TorturedPoet30 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan thought the five-time Grand Slam winner is in love with the Brit.

"Ain't no way he picked her because of her play. Dude is in love. I expect a lot of trick shots to try and impress her."

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions:

"Well carlos unfortunately for you, Emma is going to pull out a week before the tournament and I DONT make the rules!" a fan tweeted.

"Sounds like a marriage proposal? tweeted a fan.

"Carlos has had a big crush on Emma for 3 years! Let’s see what happens," commented a fan.

Carlos Alcaraz shared his experiences during his Ibiza vacation after his Roland Garros win

Carlos Alcaraz at the HSBC Championships - Day Seven - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz jetted off to Ibiza after his major win at Roland Garros, where he matched the feat of the legendary Spaniard, Rafael Nadal. He visited the Balearic Islands ahead of kick-starting the grass court season. In conversation with TNT Sports, the Spaniard admitted that his trip was mostly rest and a little bit of partying.

"This year, Ibiza was more chill. It was fun, but honestly, I rested a lot, physically and mentally. But I had fun and a nice three days. It was more than enough. Once I went to bed so late. That’s the craziest thing. Obviously, I did some shots as well, but nothing more than that."

Carlos Alcaraz won the French Open title in 2024 and also finished on top at Wimbledon that year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More