"I did some shots as well, but nothing more" - Carlos Alcaraz gets honest about 'craziest' part of his Ibiza getaway after French Open win

Carlos Alcaraz won an epic final clash against Jannik Sinner at the French Open and escaped to Ibiza for a much-needed getaway for post-victory celebrations. The Spaniard opened up about the ways he enjoyed himself after his second consecutive title win at the tournament, before getting back on the grass stint.

The tennis star had a grueling clay schedule, which even consisted of a brief injury scare during the Barcelona Open, which led him to withdraw from the Madrid Open. However, he managed to have a momentous run on the surface, which was sealed with a Grand Slam title win.

To celebrate his big win, Alcaraz took off for a quick escapade to the Balearic Islands, before commencing another hectic grass-court run. The tennis star, speaking to TNT Sports, admitted there was a little bit of partying and a lot of resting during his three-day trip.

"This year, Ibiza was more chill. It was fun, but honestly, I rested a lot, physically and mentally. But I had fun and a nice three days. It was more than enough," he said.

However, Alcaraz also revealed that one thing that to him was the 'craziest' activity throughout his trip.

"Once I went to bed so late. That’s the craziest thing. Obviously, I did some shots as well, but nothing more than that," added Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz also said that tagging along with his friends to Ibiza was just the thing he needed to cool off, as the place doesn't matter to him much when he is having fun. The Spaniard was also in disbelief at his win.

Days after French Open triumph, Carlos Alcaraz in disbelief at his win

While speaking to TNT, Carlos Alcaraz also fielded a question on the striking comeback he made against Jannik Sinner in the finals of Roland Garros. He expressed that he was still in utter shock and disbelief at his comeback, even after watching multiple clips.

"The phone, the media, everywhere, there are a lot of videos from that match, from that moment, match point down. I still watch it sometimes, and I still don’t believe that I came back from that moment," he said.

The 22-year-old will be seen in action next at the Queen's Club Championships, where he will take on compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first round match. In a little over two weeks, he will be seen defending his Wimbledon title, hoping to make a double-double of grass and clay major wins in consecutive seasons.

