"You can ask Emma Raducanu" - Cameron Norrie taken aback by bizarre question about 'dating' fellow Brit at Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie faced a bizarre question about compatriot Emma Raducanu while speaking to reporters at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Norrie was subjected to the intrusive inquiry after his third-round win at the grasscourt Major.

Ad

Norrie has been in excellent form at his home Slam, beating Roberto Bautista Agut and pulling off a stunning upset over Frances Tiafoe to reach the third round. The 29-year-old continued his promising run by claiming a 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 win over Mattia Bellucci to book his place in the fourth round, where he will face Nicolas Jarry.

While speaking to reporters at SW19 after his win, Cameron Norrie was questioned about the "gossip" surrounding Emma Raducanu's romantic life and asked if he was dating the 22-year-old. The Brit appeared baffled by the question, responding with a surprised "sorry."

Ad

Trending

However, once the reporter doubled down and reiterated the inquiry, Norrie made it clear that he was not in a relationship with Raducanu and said that the question should be redirected to her.

"I'm not, no. You can ask her. I don't know," Norrie said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There has been an increased interest in Emma Raducanu's dating life recently, especially since she teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz to play mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open. With Nick Kyrgios joining tennis fans in insinuating that they were in a romantic relationship, Raducanu was forced to set the record straight about their dynamic.

Emma Raducanu responds to dating rumors with Carlos Alcaraz

The Brit and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

In her pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu was asked if the rumors about her dating Carlos Alcaraz had any truth to them. In a brief response, the Brit clarified that they were just good friends.

Ad

"We're just good friends," Raducanu said.

However, Raducanu isn't bothered by parody accounts on social media claiming that she and Alcaraz were "destined for each other." In a recent interview with BBC Sport, the 22-year-old simply cracked up about the claims and said that she was glad that they were a source of entertainment for fans.

"I’m glad the internet’s having fun and we’re providing some entertainment for everyone," she said.

On the tennis front, Emma Raducanu's dream of winning her maiden Wimbledon title ended in the third round as top seed Aryna Sabalenka claimed a hard-fought 7-6(6), 6-4 victory in their blockbuster showdown. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the fourth round after beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More