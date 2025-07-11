Wimbledon 2025 Final: Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Iga Swiatek vs (13) Amanda Anisimova

Date: July 12, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Final

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will lock horns with 13th seed Amanda Anisimova in the final of Wimbledon 2025.

Since dropping a set against Caty McNally in the second round, Swiatek has turned up the intensity. She beat Danielle Collins, 23rd seed Clara Tauson and 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets to set up a semifinal showdown against Belinda Bencic.

Swiatek was back to her dominant best, playing her best match of the tournament to sweep aside Bencic with ease. She handed her opponent a crushing 6-2, 6-0 loss to book her spot in her maiden final at Wimbledon, and the sixth Major final of her career.

Anisimova's path to the semifinal included wins over Yulia Putintseva, Renata Zarazua, Dalma Galfi, 30th seed Linda Noskova and veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. She was pushed to three sets twice, by Galfi and Noskova. She was up against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

They were evenly matched for most of the first set, though Sabalenka eventually cracked under the pressure while serving to stay in the set at 5-4. She wrapped up a long deuce game with a double fault, ceding the set to Anisimova. However, the American couldn't wrap up the match in straight sets, with the top seed leveling the proceedings.

Sabalenka secured a break of serve in the very first game of the decider but Anisimova bagged the next four games to put herself in the driver's seat. She then wasted a match point at 5-3 and failed to serve out the contest. However, she broke Sabalenka's serve in the very next game for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win, thus reaching her maiden Grand Slam final.

Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -225 +1.5 (-625) Over 21.5 (-120) Amanda Anisimova +190 -1.5 (+340) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Since her triumph at the French Open 2024, Swiatek hadn't reached a final. She has now made two in the span of one month. She finished as the runner-up at the Bad Homburg Open prior to Wimbledon, and has now made the final at SW19 as well. She was one point away from reaching the Australian Open final this year but blew a match point during her semifinal loss to Madison Keys.

Anisimova lost in the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon last year, and now she's into the final. She has taken her career to the next level this season, winning her first WTA 1000 earlier this year and following it up with her run here. She held her nerve despite missing out on a few match points against Sabalenka to get over the finish line.

Given Swiatek's demolition of Bencic in the previous round, she's the overwhelming favorite to win the title. She's moving quite well, her ground game is imposing and her serve is looking more lethal than before, even winning 83 percent of points behind her first delivery in the previous round.

Swiatek's improved serve will be put to the test against Anisimova, who's quite solid during return games. She handled the big-serving Sabalenka quite well. She also has the game to put the Pole on the backfoot, preferring to take the ball on the rise.

Swiatek has previously fallen prey to aggressive shotmakers who take time away from her. However, she will have her own way to test Anisimova, and could make her move side to side to test her fitness and shotmaking capabilities on the run. In the end, she's used to being on this stage, with a 5-0 record in Major finals.

Swiatek will have a better handle on her nerves than first-time finalist Anisimova. Given her performances in recent rounds and record at the Majors, the Pole's name is likely to be etched on the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

