Jannik Sinner Injury Update: Italian reveals how his elbow situation is after defeating Ben Shelton to reach Wimbledon SF

Jannik Sinner has shared an important update on his elbow injury after securing a spot in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. He reached the final four with a hard-fought win over Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9.

Sinner hurt his elbow at the very beginning of his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov. Despite the discomfort, he didn’t have to play much longer, as Dimitrov was forced to retire mid-match due to a pectoral injury, handing him the win by walkover.

Later, the Italian underwent an MRI to check if there was any serious damage to his elbow and kept his practice session limited ahead of his match against Shelton. He stepped onto the court with a sleeve on his right elbow and went on to claim a comfortable 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 win over the American.

Jannik Sinner discussed his injury during his on-court interview, saying:

“When you’re in a match with a lot of tension, you try to not think about it. It has improved a lot from yesterday to today. Yesterday, my day was very short on the practice court. 20 minutes with the coaches. In the other way, I’m looking forward to it."

"This is no excuse. There is no better stage to play tennis. I think I showed this today. The atmosphere helps me so much. Thanks so much for the support. Let’s see," he added.

This is Sinner’s second time reaching the Wimbledon semifinals. He previously made it to this stage in 2023 but couldn’t go further, falling short against Novak Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner to face off against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon SF

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner has reached the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, but his biggest challenge now lies ahead. He’ll face Novak Djokovic, who is in strong form and aiming to win a record-equalling eighth title at SW19.

Sinner, however, sounded confident and content with his performance against Ben Shelton, even with the elbow issue still lingering. During his on-court interview, he said:

“I’m very, very happy about today’s performance. Playing against him is so difficult. You have chances and then he serves very well, as we saw in the last game. Overall, we play each other more and more, we got to know each other a little bit better, and I’m looking forward to these kinds of battles.”

Sinner and Djokovic are no strangers on court, having faced each other nine times on the ATP Tour, with the Italian currently holding a narrow 5-4 edge in their head-to-head. The winner of their semifinal clash will go on to face either Carlos Alcaraz or Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon final.

