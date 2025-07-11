Carlos Alcaraz caught in two minds as he tries to balance enjoying feeling of 3rd straight Wimbledon final and preparing for Sinner or Djokovic battle

Carlos Alcaraz continued his title defense in style at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, reaching the final after defeating Taylor Fritz on Friday, July 11. Speaking after the match, he said he doesn’t want to think too much about the final just yet and is focused on getting ready for it.

After getting past the likes of Fabio Fognini, Andrey Rublev, and Cameron Norrie, Alcaraz faced his toughest test yet at Wimbledon in Fritz. But it was business as usual for him, as he handled the challenge smoothly and sealed the win in four sets.

The Spaniard defeated the American 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) to keep his dream of a three-peat alive at SW19. Speaking in his on-court interview after the win, Carlos Alcaraz admitted he was caught in two minds--trying to enjoy the moment of reaching another final while also staying focused on preparing for it.

"Right now, I don't want to think about Sunday," he said. "To be honest, I just want to enjoy this moment, enjoy that I qualified to another final, the third in a row here in Wimbledon. So, this is something that is really difficult. I have to think about it."

"I have to sometimes take my time, think about it and enjoy with my team, my close people that I have here. I just think about it, and I will have time to play and to think on Sunday," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will face either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday, July 13. If it’s Djokovic, it will be a familiar showdown as he has beaten the Serb in the Wimbledon final in each of the past two years.

