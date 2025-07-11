Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula & others show support for Amanda Anisimova after American reaches Wimbledon final with Aryna Sabalenka upset

Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and others reacted to Amanda Anisimova defeating reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her maiden Grand Slam final at the ongoing 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Anisimova produced a battling display in the semis, as she went toe to toe with the powerful playing style of Sabalenka and ultimately registered a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over the Belarusian.
In the aftermath of the remarkable result for the 23-year-old American, her significantly more experienced compatriots Keys and Pegula took to Instagram to show their support. Keys, the reigning Australian Open champion, shared a picture confirming Anisimova as a Wimbledon finalist.
Jessica Pegula also shared a similar Instagram Story, which showed an euphoric Amanda Anisimova celebrating her win over Aryna Sabalenka.
Some of the other WTA stars to show their support for Anisimova on social media included her compatriots Caroline Dolehide and Ashlyn Krueger, as well as Priscilla Hon from Australia.
In the immediate aftermath of beating Sabalenka, Anisimova hailed the Belarusian's intense competitive spirit while joking that she 'was dying' to keep up with the reigning World No. 1 and three-time Major champion.
"Aryna Sabalenka is an inspiration to me" - Amanda Anisimova on facing Belarusian after edging her in Wimbledon 2025 SF
In her post-match, on-court interview, Amanda Anisimova laid bare what it was like for her to match Aryna Sabalenka's intensity on the day. The American said in her response:
"Honestly, Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. I don’t know how I pulled it out. She is such an incredible competitor and she is an inspiration to me and so many other people. We have had so many tough battles and to come out on top today being in the final of Wimbledon is just so incredibly special."
In the women's singles final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, it will be Anisimova locking horns with five-time Major champion and former No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Pole made short work of Belinda Bencic in the other semifinal, storming to a 6-2, 6-0 win over the Swiss.