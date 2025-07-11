"It's more special": Jannik Sinner has Novak Djokovic victory in Wimbledon SF made sweeter as father & brother finally make up for Paris final absence

Jannik Sinner clinched a commanding victory over seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the tournament with his family cheering for him at the Centre Court on Friday, June 11. The Serb struggled to find a grip in the match and lost in straight sets to the Italian, echoing their semifinal match at the French Open.

Ad

The 23-year-old is chasing his maiden title at the All England Club and looked in control of his shots, irrespective of his struggles with injury. Sinner now boasts a consecutive five-match win against the 24-time Grand Slam Champion and leads their head-to-head record 6-4.

The win was particularly special for Sinner as he had the support of his father, Hanspeter Sinner, and brother, Mark, in the stands. He mentioned their absence on the court during his French Open semifinal match, as his father was working his day job. However, he said having them by his side during Wimbledon is emotional for him.

Ad

Trending

During the on-court interview, he explained what this win means to him. He also acknowledged the hard work of his team and said:

“I cannot believe it. I always watched this tournament when I was young on tv. I never imagined I can play here in the final. It was amazing. I know how much work me and my team are putting in. My dad and brother arrived today. It’s even more special.”

Ad

With this win, Jannik Sinner has an overall 80-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Jannik Sinner on 'feeling better' on court against Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner admitted feeling better on court despite suffering from an elbow injury at the beginning of his fourth-round match at Wimbledon. He managed to get past Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals with ease and seems to have fully recovered as he took on Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Ad

However, he acknowledged seeing the Serb struggle a little after he had a slight slip and fall situation during his last match against Flavio Cobolli. After the win, the Italian said:

“From my side I served very well. I felt great on court. I was moving much better today. I think we all saw especially in the third that he was a bit injured. He has been in a very difficult situation. I tried to stay calm, trying to play the best tennis I can. Especially in important moments, which today I felt like I was playing great. Let’s see what’s coming in the final.”

He will be taking on his arch-rival, Carlos Alcaraz, in the finals of SW19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis