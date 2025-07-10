Novak Djokovic injury update: Serb raises concerns after "nasty slip" ahead of Wimbledon SF against Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic reflected concerningly on his sudden slip on the Centre Court grass at Wimbledon towards the very end of his quarterfinal clash against Flavio Cobolli. Despite the gasps from the crowd in the immediate aftermath of the incident, the injury-stricken Serb managed to defeat the young Italian to reach the semifinals of the grass Major for an all-time record 14th time in men's tennis.

On Thursday, July 10, Djokovic locked horns with Cobolli, the talented Italian who happens to be 15 years younger than the 38-year-old Serb. The 23-year-old clinched the first set 7-6(6). However, the former No. 1 and 24-time Grand Slam champion bounced back and won the three subsequent sets 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

In the final game of the absorbing contest, Novak Djokovic, who was serving, suddenly slipped during a rally and fell to the floor on his face. Fortunately for the Serb though, he managed to get up and close out the match. During his post-match, on-court interview, he revisited the concerning moment. The seven-time Wimbledon champion also said he would consult his physio ahead of his semifinal showdown against reigning No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

"I finished the match. A few points. Had a nasty slip. That's what happens when you play on the grass. I didn't fall so far this year, it's surprising because of the way I move on grass, with a lot of sliding and very aggressive movement, you expect to fall and to have these situations," the Serb said.

"It did come in an awkward moment and somehow I managed to find a good serve and close it out. Obviously, I'm going to visit this subject now with my physio and hopefully I'll be well in two days," he added.

"Flavio Cobolli played at a really high level" - Novak Djokovic credits Italian opponent for valiant display in Wimbledon 2025 QF

Novak Djokovic (left) and Flavio Cobolli (right) after the conclusion of their quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Apart from shedding light on his fall, the Serb also spared time during his post-match interview to hail opponent Flavio Cobolli's performance on the day. The Italian, despite losing to his idol, played with pace and power consistently throughout the contest.

"I had seen him play here and knew he was playing well. It is always different practising from playing in an official match. He played at a really high level," the ATP No. 6 said.

He also lauded Cobolli's serve, saying:

"I think what surprised me a lot was his serve. He served at a really fast pace and was going for his shots. He is such a talented and skillful player and one of the guys we will be seeing in the future."

Concerningly for the 24-time Major winner in the buildup to his semifinal duel with Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, he is on a four-match losing streak against the reigning No. 1.

