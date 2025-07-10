WATCH: Novak Djokovic's son Stefan and daughter Tara melt hearts by dancing alongside Serb in celebration after he reaches Wimbledon SF

Novak Djokovic pulled off an incredible victory at the Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, beating Flavio Cobolli over the course of four gruelling sets. After the game, the Serb’s kids, Stefan and Tara, melted hearts as they danced alongside him to celebrate his win.

Djokovic's quarterfinals encounter against Cobolli got off to a shaky start, as he lost the first set 6(6)-7 after a tough battle. However, despite the bumpy beginning, the former World No. quickly took control of the game as the players changed ends, clinching a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 victory to move into the Wimbledon semifinals.

After his match, Novak Djokovic turned to his kids who were in the audience and showed off his dance moves. The Serb's children followed suit, leaving fans amazed at their adorable celebration. Watch a video of the same below:

Djokovic’s kids, Stefan and Tara, are often in the stands when he is in action. The Serb has previously admitted that his kids watching him play provides him with an extra boost of motivation.

Novak Djokovic opens up about his preparations as he gears up to face Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

Djokovic in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic's time in Wimbledon has seen the 24-time Grand Slam champion clinch multiple impressive victories. For his opening round encounter the Serb got the better of Alexandre Muller, before beating Dan Evans, Miomir Kecmanovic and Alex de Minaur in his next three matches.

After his quarterfinals win over Flavio Cobolli, the Serb reflected on his journey at the event so far, telling media,

“I'm very satisfied as a 38-year-old to be able to move the way I'm moving right now and playing. I have about 10 people in my team working daily on every single aspect of my on-court, off-court career and preparation and recovery.

Up next, Djokovic will battle Italian World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of Wimbledon. Thinking back to the duo's run-in at the 2025 French Open, the 38-year-old noted that he was happy with the way he played in Paris. He went on to add the he was looking forward to his upcoming clash with the youngster, saying,

“For me, this is what actually counts the most, being in the last stages of Grand Slams and playing against the best player in the world right now. I couldn't ask for a bigger challenge for myself. I look forward to it. I'll do my best to get ready and perform my best there.”

Over the years, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have faced each other nine times, with the latter leading the head-to-head record 5-4. However, Sinner is yet to beat the former Wimbledon champion on grass courts.

