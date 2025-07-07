Mirra Andreeva blames Roger Federer & his wife Mirka for distracting her, makes them smile wide with playful banter after reaching Wimbledon QF

Mirra Andreeva had a funny moment at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships when she jokingly blamed Roger Federer and his wife Mirka for distracting her. Despite the distraction, she pushed through and has now reached the quarterfinals after clearing the fourth round.

Andreeva began her Wimbledon run with a solid win over Mayar Sherif, followed by a victory against Lucia Bronzetti. She then cruised past Hailey Baptiste and comfortably defeated Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth round to secure her place in the last eight.

The Russian played her match on Centre Court with none other than Federer and his wife Mirka watching from the Royal Box. In her on-court interview, she admitted she was “super nervous” and tried her best not to look in their direction, but eventually gave in, got distracted, and lost her focus.

"It's something crazy," the No. 7 seed said. "I was super nervous before playing first time on the Centre Court. I really tried my best not to look over there in the box because I knew that as soon as I would look there, I would just completely lose my focus, and so did I at 4-1. I saw Roger and Mirka."

However, Mirra Andreeva quickly set the jokes aside and sincerely thanked Federer and Mirka for watching her match. She also couldn’t help but compliment how beautiful Mirka looked and said she loved her outfit.

"It means a lot to me that you came and watched my match. I don't know, it's been one of my dreams to see you in real life. So, yeah, when I saw both of you, I got really, really nervous, but I'm just super happy that I managed to keep playing focused. And I just wanted to say real quick, Mirka, you look very pretty. I really like your outfit," she said.

Andreeva is set to face Roger Federer’s compatriot, Belinda Bencic, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9.

Roger Federer and wife Mirka attend Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon 4R before supporting Mirra Andreeva

Roger Federer and Mirka pictured at Wimbledon 2025 | Image Source: Getty

