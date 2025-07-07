"Good to break the curse" - Novak Djokovic sends teasing message to Roger Federer after Swiss makes rare appearance in Serb's Wimbledon 4R win

Novak Djokovic has shared his thoughts after his former rival Roger Federer watched him win in the fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon. The sixth seed overcame a challenging start to defeat Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
With this win, Djokovic is now through to the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam event, where he will face Italy’s Flavio Cobolli.
Following his victory, Djokovic acknowledged Roger Federer’s presence in the Centre Court stands during his on-court interview. He lightheartedly stated that he had lost the last few times Federer watched him play and is now relieved at finally breaking what he jokingly referred to as a ‘curse.’ The 24-time Grand Slam singles winner said:
“Well, I mean, this is, I mean, it's probably the first time he's watching me and I won the match. The last couple I lost, so, uh, good to break the curse.”
He further added:
“No, it's great, obviously. Great to have Roger, you know, huge, huge champion and someone that, you know, I admired and respected a lot. You know, we've shared the stage for so many years and it's great to have him back and in his, uh, most successful and his favorite tournament, no doubt.”
Before facing Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic defeated fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanović in the third round, Dan Evans in the second round and France’s Alexandre Müller in the first round. At the 2025 French Open, he reached the semifinals but lost to Jannik Sinner 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3). So far in 2025, Djokovic has collected one title, the Geneva Open, where he defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.
Novak Djokovic says he’ll reflect on his career with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal over margaritas on beach
Novak Djokovic has shared how he hasn’t had the time to reflect on his long Wimbledon journey, having debuted at the event in 2005. Following his second-round victory against Great Britain's Dan Evans by 6-3, 6-2, 6-0, he was asked during his on-court interview whether he’s had the time to reflect on his 20-year journey at the Grand Slam.
To which, the Serbian tennis icon responded (around 3:44):
“Uh, it's a very different situation now. Very different. I don't pause to reflect, to be honest. I don't have time. I think, you know, being on a highest level of professional tennis requires a lot of dedication on a daily basis, weekly basis.
“I would like to, but I think that's going to come probably when I set the racket aside and then sit margarita on the beach with Federer and Nadal and just reflect on our rivalry and everything,” he joked, referring to doing so likely after his retirement.
He further shared that it’s not just his on-court commitments keeping him busy as he spends his off-weeks playing with his kids and focusing on family life.
