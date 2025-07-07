Roger Federer and wife Mirka make surprise visit at Wimbledon, turn up the style in Royal Box attendance to watch Novak Djokovic, Emma Navarro & co

Roger Federer and his wife made a surprise visit to Wimbledon on Day 8 of proceedings, scheduled for a Royal Box attendance on a blockbuster day of matches. On Center Court, the duo could catch the likes of Novak Djokovic, Emma Navarro and others take part in their fourth-round matches.

Monday at SW19 on Center Court included three matches: Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur, Emma Navarro vs Mirra Andreeva and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov. Meanwhile, Federer's compatriot Belinda Bencic was also in action on the day, scheduled to take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in Court No. 1.

Minutes ahead of play opening on Center Court, Federer and his wife were spotted at the grounds in London, delighting fans in attendance at Wimbledon as well as on social media. The eight-time champion turned up the style in a dark blue suit and sunglasses, while his wife Mirka oozed class in an elegant white dress keeping in tone with the dress code at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon has been rife with celebrities in attendance at the Royal Box this year, with Andy Roddick and wife Brooklyn Decker, Gareth Southgate, Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, Maria Sharapova, David Beckham and others visiting in the first week of the tournament.

