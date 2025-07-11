"It makes me feel he's ashamed" - Serena Williams' ex-coach slams Goran Ivanisevic over 'painful' criticism of Stefanos Tsitsipas after Wimbledon exit

Serena Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, slammed Goran Ivansevic for criticising his mentee Stefanos Tsitsipas after his opening round loss at Wimbledon. Tsitsipas also lost to Matteo Gigante in three sets to end his French Open campaign early.

Ad

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been struggling with his form for quite a while now, recording his earliest defeat since 2018 by losing to Alex Michelsen in the opening round. He came down to No. 12 in the ATP rankings, followed by a quarterfinal loss at the Rotterdam Open and a first-round defeat in Doha. However, he picked up momentum in Dubai and was catapulted to World No. 9 after winning his first title on hard court since 2019.

Ad

Trending

The Greek joined Goran Ivanisevic in May, and the coach-mentee witnessed the former's second-round and opening-round losses at the French Open and Wimbledon. In the latter tournament, Ivanisevic was so displeased with Tsitsipas' play that he called him the most 'unprepared' player and even took a jab at his physical health.

Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, lambasted Ivanisevic for his move and discussed how the Croat signed up for Tsitsipas after knowing about his struggles, but his behaviour doesn't reflect the principles of true coaching.

Ad

"Goran going to the press and criticizing his player is not coaching and even more at the time they just started to work together so no trust is made you're already killing the person publicly. When Goran accepts that job he knows that probably Stephanos doesn't do things probably the right way or things need to change or you know but that's the job he arrives at a bad moment. But he knows it's a bad moment it's not a surprise you see the results of Steph for one year. They're not even close to what he was doing before, so he knows it's a difficult moment, you accept or you don't accept it. This difficult moment can create wrong behaviors, and this is what you need to bring back to good behaviors in a way."

Ad

Mouratoglou felt that the Croat may have wanted to shed off Tsitsipas' underwhelming results from his shoulders.

"It makes me feel that he's ashamed of the results and he wants to separate himself from Stephanos to say 'It's not me I'm good he is not good'. It's for me it's painful to see it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stefanos Tsitsipas peaked at No. 3 in 2021, becoming the highest-ranked Greek player.

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared how his persistent struggles might force him to retire from tennis soon

Tsitsipas at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been struggling with back issues since 2023, and his early exit at Wimbledon also happened for the same reason. In a post-match press conference, the Greek admitted to having tried several ways to improve his health but has not been successful. If the struggles persist, Tsitsipas declared he would hang up his racket soon.

Ad

"I myself, as a person, have a limit at some point, so I'll definitely have to have a final answer as to whether I want to do certain things or not in the next two months. It's going to be tough, but if I see it continue like this, there's no point in competing. If I'm not healthy, if the health isn't there, then your whole tennis life becomes miserable."

Stefanos Tsitsipas' loss was followed by another heartbreak as he and Paula Badosa parted ways for the second time, unfollowing each other on social media and removing the couple's pictures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More