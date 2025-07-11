"I want Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon & be retired" - Serena Williams' ex-coach & Nick Kyrgios discuss Serb's future ahead of Jannik Sinner clash

Nick Kyrgios and Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou have made their feelings known on Novak Djokovic ahead of his clash against Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2025. Djokovic, who is a seven-time Wimbledon champion, defeated Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. The Serbian had suffered from a nasty fall during the match but quickly recovered to secure his place in the semis.

Djokovic is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever. He gained recognition when he won the Australian Open in 2008, aged just 20. He has won 24 Grand Slam titles which is the most by a male tennis player. Djokovic's last Wimbledon title came in 2022, and he would be looking to match Roger Federer's all-time record by becoming the second male to win eight Wimbledon titles.

In a post shared on Instagram, Nick Kyrgios and Patrick Mouratoglou discussed the possibility of Djokovic ending his career if he won Wimbledon this year, saying:

"I want Novak to win Wimbledon, that would be good. And then finished. Retire here." - Kyrgios

"It would be the best way. Me too. I really love him. I think he's amazing. You know what I love in him? He's probably the only tennis player, I mean like huge champion, who doesn't care. He has his beliefs, and he stands with his beliefs even if everybody's against him. This is unbelievable." - Mouratoglu

Djokovic, who is currently aged 38, has spoken about the possibility of retiring and has admitted that he cannot be sure if Wimbledon 2025 would be his last tournament.

Novak Djokovic drops retirement hint after French Open loss to Sinner

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic dropped a major retirement hint during his post-match press conference at the 2025 French Open. Djokovic had lost to Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the tournament.

In his post-match comments, Djokovic said: (1:48 onwards)

"I mean this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why, it was a bit more emotional in the end. But if this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd."

The Serbian also added that Wimbledon could very well be his last shot at earning a historic 25th Grand Slam title, extending his own record.

