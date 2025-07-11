John McEnroe explains why Novak Djokovic will have a 'slight edge' over Jannik Sinner in blockbuster Wimbledon SF

John McEnroe has given Novak Djokovic an edge over Jannik Sinner ahead of the pair's semifinal clash at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. However, the American tennis legend has also suggested that things are likely to be uncertain because of the way the Italian has been "outplaying" the Serb in recent meetings.

Speaking to TNT Sports, McEnroe claimed that the 24-time Major champion is quite aware of his age and that he won't have many more opportunities to win Grand Slams. The 66-year-old also revisited the Serb and the Italian's semifinal showdown at this year's French Open, which the latter won in straight sets despite the former's valiant efforts.

"Even he (Djokovic) knows he doesn’t have loads more chances to win majors. He’s had a great looking draw so far, but Sinner beat him in the French and started outplaying him," McEnroe said.

However, the American, a former No. 1 himself, opined that Novak Djokovic favors the grass courts of Wimbledon more than Jannik Sinner, which might prove pivotal as far the Serb's chances of making the final are concerned.

"But on this court, you would say this is Sinner’s least favorite and Novak’s best at this point, so that makes it a real toss-up. Maybe even a slight edge in Novak’s favor. Wimbledon is Novak’s best chance to win another Slam, absolutely. He understands the nuances of this court better than anyone," McEnroe added.

"There's a bit of uncertainty with Novak Djokovic's body and stomach" - John McEnroe

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

McEnroe also spoke to TNT Sports about the Serb's physical issues at The Championships. The 24-time Major champion played his first-round match at the tournament with a stomach problem. Further concerns were raised when he slipped and fell awkwardly towards the end of his quarterfinal triumph over Flavio Cobolli.

"There’s a bit of uncertainty with Djokovic’s body and his stomach. I’m not sure what’s going on there, but I’ve never seen a player ice their stomach during a match before," McEnroe said.

Worryingly, the Serb canceled his practice at SW19 on his day off in the buildup to his last four battle with Sinner. However, there is still no confirmation of the extent of the injury caused by the sudden slip.

Meanwhile, Sinner himself experienced an arm issue during his quarterfinal win against Ben Shelton. As things stand, it's fair to say that the world will find out more about the Serb and the Italian's respective fitness levels once their match commences.

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

