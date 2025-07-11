"The arrogance is incredible" - Fans annoyed by Roger Federer’s 'reluctant' Novak Djokovic pick for Wimbledon SF against Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic and Janner Sinner will clash on Friday in the semfinal of men's singles at Wimbledon. The other semifinal is between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

Amid the hype and intense speculations, a fan recently came across Roger Federer in London and asked the eight-time Wimbledon champion who was going to win in today's semifinal. While initially, Federer didn't heard the question clearly but after learning the question, he replied:

"I think Novak"

The way the Swiss legend answered the question annoyed some fans on Twitter/X. One fan found Federer "arrogant," writing:

"like he doesn't know who's playing in semifinals at wimbledon...the arrogancy is incredible"

"Fedole? Oh pls, don't do that," another fan wrote.

"Venomous snake," one fan commented.

"It took him a while to answer that 😏," one fan added.

"Why is wife always so bitter," another fan pointed at Federer's wife Mirka.

"He didn't wanna answer at all but then couldn't pretend he didn't hear," another said.

Federer seems to be putting his trust behind Novak Djokovic to win the semifinal against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. If Djokovic does wins the contest, he'll be just a step away from raising his eighth Wimbledon championship.

Djokovic has already surpassed Federer’s record for most Wimbledon semi-final appearances, reaching 14. He overcame Flavio Cobolli's challenge in the quarters (6–7, 6–2, 7–5, 6–4).

Roger Federer previously gave Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic equal chance to lift trophy

At the start of the Wimbledon championship, during an event for the Rolex, Roger Federer was asked on who he thinks will win the trophy at All-England Club. The tennis legend said that all three among Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have equal chance to win the event.

"Once you reach the semis, all of a sudden the better ball strikers become the favorites, not just the better movers," he said. "Maybe Carlos has a slight edge, just because he’s two-time defending champion. Then perhaps Novak. We’ll see."

That was before all three of them made it to the semifinal. While Sinner is the top seed, Alcaraz is the defending champion. Meanwhile, Djokovic, the sixth seed, is looking forward to tie Federer in terms of Wimbledon Championship trophies.

