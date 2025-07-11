Who is in Novak Djokovic's player's box at Wimbledon 2025? All about the Serb's family & team cheering him on at SE19

Novak Djokovic is through to the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Flavio Cobolli 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Djokovic entered London after a semifinal exit in Paris. He cruised past the likes of Miomir Kecmanovic and Alex De Minaur in the initial few rounds before eliminating Cobolli in the quarterfinals.

The Serb is through to the last four in London for the 13th time in his career. He has a 75 percent win ratio in Wimbledon semifinals.

The former World No. 1 has at least reached the semifinals in all three Majors this year, but needs to find stability in his coaching team. Let's look at who works with him at Wimbledon and sits in his player's box.

Who sits in Novak Djokovic's player's box?

Novak Djokovic’s player's box at Wimbledon often includes his wife Jelena and their two children, Tara and Stefan.

Djokovic's daughter Tara brings a playful energy to the group. As per the Serb, her favourite player is Aryna Sabalenka. He shared that Tara is more excited about visiting the Belarusian's house than watching tennis matches.

"Sabalenka is her favorite. She only cares about Sabalenka. She keeps asking if she can go to her house again because she has a fridge full of açaí,” Djokovic said with a laugh, referring to the popular Brazilian fruit often served in smoothie bowls with granola and other toppings.

“We went the other day and she made some acaí for us. Since then, it’s all Tara can think about. She’s not too interested in tennis itself; it’s all about whether she can get some more of that acaí,” the Serb added.

Djokovic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Djokovic also said that being a father is the most important role in his life. He wishes to take full responsibility as a dad and wants to be involved in all the meaningful moments of their lives.

When asked about his son's passion for tennis, here's what the former World No. 1 said:

“I don’t know, I think they do. It seems like they do. Then again, I don’t exactly go around asking them things like that, of course. Far from it – I’m first and foremost a father, and that’s the role I care most about playing in their lives.”

“It fills my heart with joy when I see them in the stands cheering. A lot of people have noticed and commented on how loud Stefan is, he really has a grown man’s voice, and I can hear him no matter where I am on the court. The support I get from him and Tara means the world to me,” he added

Who is on Novak Djokovic's team at the Wimbledon Championships?

Djokovic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic began his 2025 season with Andy Murray as his coach. They worked together for a few months before splitting during the clay season due to poor results.

After parting ways with Murray, Djokovic brought back Dusan Vemic to his coaching team. Vemic had worked with Djokovic before and knows him well.

Vemic is a former tennis player who didn’t win much in singles but had some success in doubles. He has also coached top players like Bob and Mike Bryan and Brandon Nakashima.

Djokovic also works with Boris Bosnjakovic, who joined his team in 2023. Bosnjakovic had a short playing career and is now his assistant coach and performance analyst.

Before joining the Serb, Bosnjakovic worked at the Novak Tennis Centre. He helps track Djokovic’s performance and gives feedback during training and matches.

Djokovic’s team also includes Carlos Gomez Herrera as his hitting partner. He practices regularly with Djokovic to keep him sharp.

Claudio Zimaglia is Djokovic’s physiotherapist, and Dalibor Širola is also part of the support staff. Both have worked with Jannik Sinner in the past and bring valuable experience to the team.

Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals

Novak Djokovic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships. Sinner leads the head-to-head against the Serb 5-4.

While Djokovic edged past Cobolli, Sinner defeated Ben Shelton in the last round. He outfoxed the American in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner and Djokovic will face each other for the second time this year. The Italian won their previous encounter in Paris last month.

The duo is scheduled to face each other on Friday, July 11. They will compete during the evening session in London.

