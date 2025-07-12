Who is Amanda Anisimova's coach at Wimbledon? All you need to know about the American's support system in her first Grand Slam

Amanda Anisimova is all set to play her maiden Grand Slam final at the 2025 Wimbledon as she takes on former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on July 12 (Saturday). A significant portion of American's success can be attributed to her excellent support system, which includes her coach, Rick Vleeshouwers.

Vleeshouwers joined Anisimova's team last year, and the partnership saw some immediate results. The Dutch professional ventured into tennis coaching by first joining the Kim Clijsters Academy in Belgium. Through that association, he worked with two Belgian players before, Yanina Wickmayer and Elise Mertens.

Amanda Anisimova returned to the Tour in 2024, having taken a break from the sport in 2023 due to burnout concerns. However, her collaboration with Vleeshouwers saw her gradually rise up the rankings with some notable results, mainly reaching the final of the WTA 1000 event in Canada, where she lost against Jessica Pegula.

One of the methods that Vleeshouwers has used effectively with Anisimova has been watching video footage of his players' matches by the end of the matchday. With the game fresh in his mind, he feels he can provide more informed feedback to his player, a habit that he first incorporated in his coaching of Elise Mertens previously.

"The first thing I always do is watch the whole match back at the end of the day it was played on. She (Mertens) asked me to watch it back as soon as possible because then you’re still in the game. It really helps me form a funded opinion," Vleeshouwers said.

The results are there for everyone to see, as Anisimova's run to the Wimbledon final did not come in isolation this year. She had already won a WTA 1000 event in Doha and reached a grass-court final at the Queen's Club Championships before Wimbledon, where she lost against Tatjana Maria.

Amanda Anisimova had an excellent run to the Wimbledon final

In Picture: Amanda Anisimova in action (Getty)

Amanda Anisimova began her Wimbledon journey this year as the 13th seed and began as confidently as she could, winning 6-0, 6-0 in the first round against Yulia Putintseva. She carried that confidence into the second round, registering a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory over Renata Zarazua.

Anisimova's first tricky test of the event came in the third round against Dalma Galfi, as the American player dropped a set. However, she kept her composure to win the match 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. She had a similar tough three-set victory over 30th seed Linda Noskova in the fourth round, winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

In the quarterfinals, Amanda Anisimova faced Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who was a former Major runner-up, and won 6-1, 7-6 (9) against her to reach her maiden Wimbledon semifinal. Her most impressive win came here, as she won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 over the in-form World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, improving her head-to-head record to 6-3 against the Belarusian.

