Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman gets support from viral sports influencer after Wimbledon controversy with estranged father Dennis Rodman

Ben Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has found herself at the center of controversy at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships after repeated mispronunciations of her name and references to her father, Dennis Rodman. However, amid all the noise, she’s now receiving support from a viral social media influencer.

Rodman is currently in London for Wimbledon, supporting Shelton, who has reached the quarterfinals. She’s been a constant presence in the stands, attending every match alongside the American's sister Emma, father Bryan, and mother Lisa.

However, things took a frustrating turn when commentators kept mispronouncing her name, calling her “Tiffany” instead of “Trinity,” and repeatedly bringing up her father, who is a former NBA star and a five-time champion known for his time with teams such as the Lakers, Spurs, and Mavericks.

The incident sparked backlash, with plenty of people coming to Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman’s defense. The latest to speak up is viral Instagram influencer Coach Jackie J (with 109k followers), who has made it her mission to support the soccer star. She posted a video on Instagram, saying:

"Her name is Trinity Rodman. It's not Tiffany. You called her Tiffany multiple times on the broadcast. That's crazy. Her name is Trinity Rodman. And yes, her father is Denis Rodman, but no, you don't have to bring up that publicly complex relationship every single time the camera pans to her."

It’s worth noting that Trinity has a difficult relationship with her father. She’s spoken openly about it in the past, saying that just being her biological dad doesn’t earn him the title of a real father. She has also called him out publicly for not being present in her life.

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman makes her frustrations clear with Wimbledon controversy

Trinity Rodman pictured with Ben Shelton's mother and sister at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, is well aware of the controversy surrounding her at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. She didn’t hold back and finally addressed the situation, making her frustrations clear once and for all.

Rodman took to her Instagram Stories yesterday and wrote:

"For those who don't know...my name is Trinity, not Tiffany. Also, for Ben's matches, he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad, my dad's not even in MY life, no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't want him talked about during him. It's his and his loved one's moment. Thank you."

Even during a press conference after his third-round win over Marton Fucsovics, Shelton was asked how it felt to have his girlfriend supporting him at SW19. However, the reporter repeatedly referred to her as “Tiffany,” prompting the World No. 10 to politely correct him.

Watch the video below (from 2:57):

