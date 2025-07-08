What is the controversy with Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman at Wimbledon? All you need to know about the incident & her sharp response

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, was in the news as she made some comments regarding the commentary team at Wimbledon talking about her estranged father, former NBA star Dennis Rodman. This was after Shelton had won his fourth-round match against Lorenzo Sonego at Wimbledon 2025.

Trinity Rodman, who is an NWSL star playing for the Washington Spirit, has been in the constant limelight since she and Ben Shelton announced their relationship publicly on social media earlier this year. Since then, Rodman has been a regular presence at Shelton's matches, which has been the case at Wimbledon as well.

However, Rodman was not impressed by the commentary team talking about her father, Dennis Rodman, during Shelton's matches. In a quite critical Instagram post, she made it clear that her father was not a part of her life and that bringing his name up during Shelton's matches was a disservice to the tennis player's family, who are present during the matches.

"Also, for Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad...my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during his matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you"- Rodman posted on Instagram

Rodman is the daughter of the NBA star Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer, who went through a divorce shortly after she was born.

Ben Shelton is set to face Jannik Sinner at the Wimbledon quarterfinals

In Picture: Ben Shelton at Wimbledon (Getty)

Ben Shelton is set to face his toughest test at this year's Wimbledon as he takes on top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. The American player has a 1-5 head-to-head record against the Italian, winning the duo's first encounter at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Since then, the World No. 1 has won five consecutive matches against the American, including a 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 win at the semifinal at this year's Australian Open.

Shelton has been in fine form at SW19 this year, winning his matches against the likes of Alex Bolt, Rinki Hijikata, and Marton Fucsovics in the first three rounds. He dropped his first set of the tournament against Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round but turned it around to win it in four sets to reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Sinner is coming on the back of a slightly lucky break, as the top seed had a win via retirement against Grigor Dimitrov, despite losing the first two sets.

