Amanda Anisimova sends emotional message to her sister, brother-in-law & 'beautiful' family after reaching maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova shared an emotional message for her family and team after securing a spot in her first-ever Grand Slam final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Her sister Maria Egge, along with her brother-in-law and young nephew Jackson, were there in the stands, cheering her on every step of the way.

Anisimova faced what was arguably her toughest test at Wimbledon so far when she went up against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, July 10. Both players brought their absolute best to the court in a tightly contested battle, with the outcome hanging in the balance until the very end.

However, it was the young American who held her nerve and came out on top, defeating Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to book her place in the Wimbledon final. During her on-court interview, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to her family and team for their unwavering support.

She also shared a lighthearted moment as she tried to spot her best friend in the crowd, joking that she couldn’t find her at first.

"I have my beautiful family over there," Amanda Anisimova said. "My sister, my nephew, my brother in law, and his whole beautiful family is over there. I think my best friend is supposed to be somewhere but I don't see you. You better be there, I can't see you. Oh you are right there, ok ok good."

She added:

"My amazing team, I mean, what a journey it's been in the last two weeks. It has just been so special. So, thank you for sharing it with me."

With the win, Amanda Anisimova became the youngest American woman to reach the Wimbledon singles final since Serena Williams did it in 2004.

Amanda Anisimova reaches Wimbledon final on the same day as her nephew's birthday

Amanda Anisimova pictured with her nephew Jackson at Wimbledon 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova fought hard to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday, July 8, earning a spot in the Wimbledon semifinals. What made the win even more special was the arrival of her nephew Jackson, who had flown in that very day to cheer her on.

After the match, Anisimova brought Jackson onto the court and shared that his fourth birthday was just two days away. And now, on the very day she reached her first Grand Slam final.

"This is my nephew Jackson. He flew in this morning. It’s his birthday on Thursday," she said.

With her family once again by her side to cheer her on, the 23-year-old now turns her focus to the championship match on Saturday, July 12, where she will face either Belinda Bencic or Iga Swiatek.

