"Amanda Anisimova pissed me off" - Aryna Sabalenka reveals the truth behind duo's heated argument in Wimbledon SF

Aryna Sabalenka has opened up about what really went down between her and Amanda Anisimova during their intense semifinal clash at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, July 10. The two shared a tense moment on court, which sparked speculation of a heated exchange.

Sabalenka was aiming to reach her fourth straight Grand Slam final when she faced Anisimova, but things didn’t go her way. Despite putting up a strong fight, she fell short and suffered a narrow 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 defeat.

The match had its fair share of drama. Sabalenka was visibly frustrated at one point when Anisimova didn’t apologize after winning a point off a net cord. In another moment, tensions rose again when the American celebrated a point while the Belarusian was still trying to return the ball, which clearly didn’t sit well with her.

Later, Aryna Sabalenka addressed the tension during her press conference and explained what happened between her and Amanda Anisimova. She said:

“I was just trying to chase the ball. She was already celebrating it. I was like ‘I mean, that’s a bit too early.’ She kind of pissed me off like saying ‘That’s what she does all the time.’ But I was grateful and thankful that she said that because I was like, it actually helped me to keep fighting."

"I was like ok, now I’m gonna show you the tennis. I came back because I got really angry in that moment. Probably in the 3rd set I should’ve remembered and probably it would’ve helped. But it is what it is," she added.

This marks the third time Aryna Sabalenka has fallen in the Wimbledon semifinals. Her previous defeats came in 2021 to Karolina Pliskova and in 2023 to Ons Jabeur.

Aryna Sabalenka after Wimbledon loss: "Amanda Anisimova was more brave today"

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka poured her heart out in the press conference after her Wimbledon semifinal defeat to Amanda Anisimova. While she admitted to being genuinely pissed off by a few moments during the match, she handled it with grace, saying Anisimova played with more bravery and deserved the win.

Sabalenka said:

"I have to say that she was more brave today. Maybe when I was just trying to stay in the point, she was playing more aggressive. Sometimes I was just stopping my arms.. making mistakes I shouldn’t be making."

"I think I should’ve been a little more brave today and remembered that I’m on the top of the ranking and I can do that. At some point in the match I forgot about that," she added.

Sabalenka will now aim to move past her Wimbledon disappointment and shift her focus to the upcoming North American hardcourt swing. Meanwhile, Anisimova will begin preparations for the biggest match of her career as she gets ready to face Iga Swiatek in the final at SW19.

