"Aryna Sabalenka being a sore loser per usual" - Fans call out World No. 1 for allegedly demanding apology from Amanda Anisimova during Wimbledon SF

Amanda Anisimova scored the biggest win of her career yet on Thursday, stunning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. With the win, the American has booked her spot in the maiden Grand Slam final of her tennis pro life.

Sabalenka was the slight favorite coming into the clash, having finished as the runner-up at the previous two Slams of the year. Anisimova was not short on confidence either, breaking into the top 10 for the first time thanks to her scintillating run at Wimbledon and having won her first WTA 1000 final earlier this year at the Qatar Open.

On Center Court, Anisimova drew first blood, taking the opening set 6-4 before losing the second 3-6. With all to play for in the decider, the American did the unthinkable, converting her fourth match point to win the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to delight.

However, the match was marred by controversy, with fans complaining throughout about the players grunting and screaming throughout the clash. In the third set, another dramatic moment occurred, when Sabalenka allegedly chastised Anisimova for not apologizing to her after a net cord.

Fans were shocked by the Belarusian's behavior, with many complaining about how she acted like a 'sore loser.'

"Did Aryna Sabalenka just asked Anisimova why didn't you say sorry on that net drop shot winners," one fan wrote in shock.

"Sabalenka being a sore loser, per usual. 'Why didn't you said sorry' for a net tape. Girl bfr," another said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to the incident:

"I'm sorry, Sabalenka is 100% a mental patient. The screeching every time she touches the ball, and well into the point the ball CROSSES the net, is a HINDRANCE. Period," one fan said.

"Everyone should be asking why she’s a fucking dying cow screamer," another wrote.

"Sabalenka wanted Anisimova to say “sorry” for hitting the net. I read her lips. No bitch, you don’t get a sorry. Quit screaming clown," one fan commented.

"Tennis players sooo soooft. They talk all this game about being okay with fans walking around during points and trash talking but please, they're soft," another said.

Amanda Anisimova is now a stunning 6-3 against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

With the win in Wimbledon, Amanda Anisimova has improved her head-to-head record against Aryna Sabalenka to 6-3. The World No. 1 had previously beaten Anisimova earlier this year at the French Open.

Up next, Anisimova will take on the winner of the semifinal clash between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic. This year's Wimbledon is guaranteed to have a brand new winner in women's singles, with none of the remaining players having won the tournament previously.

