Amanda Anisimova retaliating with loud grunts, Aryna Sabalenka's apology demand & more: 3 controversial moments from heated Wimbledon 2025 SF

Amanda Anisimova battled past World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to make the final of Wimbledon 2025. She's through to her maiden Major final, where she will face Iga Swiatek on Saturday, July 12. She's the first American woman to reach the summit clash since Serena Williams in 2019.

Anisimova's showdown against Sabalenka was a thrilling affair with plenty of twists and turns. Both players were looking for every opportunity to dominate the other right from the start, though the American was more successful in that aspect throughout the match.

Anisimova captured the opening set but Sabalenka came roaring back to take the second set. The latter landed the first blow in the very first game of the deciding set by breaking her opponent's serve. However, she couldn't consolidate her lead and dropped her own serve in the following game.

The 23-year-old took charge of the proceedings after that but she failed to serve out the contest at 5-3 despite having a match point. With Sabalenka serving to stay in the match at 5-4, she went 0-40 up on her opponent's serve, bringing up three more match points.

While Sabalenka saved two of them, Anisimova struck one last winner from her end to wrap up a hard-fought victory. Both players impressed everyone with their skills, though there were moments where the two were quite annoyed by each other's antics. Here's a look at the three controversial moments that stood from their dramatic semifinal bout at Wimbledon:

#1. Amanda Anisimova's patience tested by Aryna Sabalenka's long bathroom break

While Anisimova was the better player throughout the first set, constantly putting Sabalenka under pressure, she didn't have much to show for it. However, that changed in the 10th game of the set, when the Belarusian was serving to stay in the match.

The game went to deuce, and Anisimova drew an error from Sabalenka to set up a set point. A double fault from the World No. 1 sealed the set in her favor. There's a small window for players to rest after the conclusion of each set. Players are also allowed to leave the court as well.

Sabalenka did just that, though she took her sweet time to return. Anisimova was seen asking the umpire about it, when her opponent walked out a few moments later. While not a big issue in the grand scheme of things, the American did seem slightly ticked off by the same.

Players who lose the first set usually take an extended bathroom break in order to regroup, and perhaps to stall their opponent's momentum. There has been plenty of debate regarding this questionable tactic, though it's unlikely to stop any time soon.

#2. Amanda Anisimova matches Aryna Sabalenka's decibel levels

Sabalenka is known for her loudness, which was off the charts during her showdown with Anisimova. The intensity with which she hits her shots is rivaled by her piercing grunts. Some of her opponents have previously called her out regarding the same. The Belarusian was probably at her loudest during this match, raising the volume of her grunts with every shot.

Anisimova, who usually isn't that vocal while hitting her shots, started to do the same in retaliation. At one point she yelled loudly even before she hit the ball, which drew an angry stare from Sabalenka. The decibel level remained quite high until the end, though that didn't help the World No. 1 get over the finish line.

#3. Aryna Sabalenka irked by Amanda Anisimova's alleged lack of sportsmanship

Sabalenka saw her early break advantage in the third set negated thanks to Anisimova's run of four consecutive games. She was trying her hardest to claw her way back into the match, and was starting to make some inroads towards the closing stages of the match.

One of Anisimova's shots just clipped the net and instead of going out wide, it continued on its trajectory, catching Sabalenka off guard. While she was able to get her racket on it, she couldn't return it properly. This helped the American to wrap up a tough service hold. Usually players raise their hands up in apology after winning a point due to the luck of the net cord.

However, while Anisimova raised her hands, it wasn't to acknowledge her stroke of good fortune but instead in celebration. As the two walked towards their respective benches, Sabalenka was incensed and seemed to mutter, "Why didn't you say sorry?" in Anisimova's direction.

The match was over a few moments after that incident, and there seemed to be no bad blood between them. The two shared a gracious hug at the net, ignoring what had transpired during the match. Anisimova will aim to capture her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday, though Swiatek, who routed Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in the other semifinal, won't be an easy opponent to deal with.

