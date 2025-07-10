Who is Amanda Anisimova's sister Maria? Meet the ex-UPenn tennis star who has been American's biggest support at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova is through to the finals of the Wimbledon Championships this year. She stunned the top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the last round, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Anisimova entered Wimbledon after a quarterfinal run in Berlin. She outfoxed Linda Noskova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the initial few rounds and then outmuscled Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal.

The American was ranked outside the top 350 in 2023, but is currently among the top 15 players in the world. She not only clinched the Qatar Open this year but also reached the finals in Queen's Club.

The 23-year-old was backed by her close friends and family at the All England Club this year. Among those was her sister Maria Egge, who shares a close relationship with her.

On that note, let's get to know a bit more about Anisimova's family and her supportive sister:

Who is Amanda Anisimova's sister? Was she a professional tennis player?

Anisimova's support at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova has an older sister named Maria Egge. The duo seems to share a close bond.

Like Anismova, Maria also pursued tennis when she was younger. However, she chose not to become a full-time professional player.

Maria studied business at the University of Pennsylvania. She reached the NCAA Championships while representing her college in women’s doubles.

Maria eventually stepped away from tennis due to injury and focused on other things.

Anismova's sister has been spotted at the Wimbledon Championships this year. The youngster acknowledged her family and called them her beautiful family after winning the semifinal on Tuesday.

"I have my beautiful family over there," Amanda Anisimova said. "My sister, my nephew, my brother-in-law, and his whole beautiful family is over there. I think my best friend is supposed to be somewhere but I don't see you. You better be there, I can't see you. Oh you are right there, ok ok good."

"My mom created a tennis camp" - Maria Egge opens up on sister Amanda Anisimova's early career

Anisimova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

When Amanda Anisimova was a baby, her sister Maria convinced their parents to visit the IMG Academy to explore a potential tennis career. The family moved to Miami in 2004.

Maria eventually guided the American's path and made sure she had a balanced life while pursuing a tennis career. She made sure that Anisimova didn't lose interest in the sport.

"Especially in high school, I wanted to have a social life and didn’t have time for everything, so I often felt burned out and wanted to quit tennis. It’s why my mom created a tennis camp, so Amanda could hang out with kids her own age, so she didn’t miss out on anything. Many of her friends today are friends from that camp," Maria Egge said [via The New York Times]

Anisimova imitated her sister with a toy racket while watching her play. She would often visit tournaments featuring her older sister.

"If I was playing a tournament, Amanda would stand outside the fence of the court and mimic what I was doing,” Maria Egee said. “She had a little baby racket, and my parents said, ‘Right, we’ll take a shot at it," she added.

"I think because we have each other, it’s made it a lot easier" - Amanda Anisimova credits her sister for being there through tough times

Anisimova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova’s father, Konstantin Anisimov, was her main coach until her parents separated. He passed away in August 2019 in his apartment.

His sudden death came as a big shock to the family. Maria rushed from New York to be with Amanda and their mother, Olga, during the difficult time.

"It came as a big surprise, completely unexpected. After that, there were a lot of ups and downs and definitely some dark, bad times and a lot of things to think about. When you lose someone at such a young age, you think about a lot of things that you regret or things you wish you said or what are the things that they wish they said before they died," Egee told The New York Times.

Anisimova shared how it was one of the most challenging phases of her life. However, having Maria and her mother by her side gave her strength and made things a lot easier.

"It’s obviously very difficult for all of us, but I think because we have each other, it’s made it a lot easier. I think we’re really strong all together,” Amanda Anisimova said

Anisimova will face Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon Championships final on Saturday. She has never faced the Pole on the main tour.

Both players are through to their maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Swiatek has only dropped one set at the event so far.

