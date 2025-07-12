"It would be a disservice to God to start complaining" - What Novak Djokovic has said about his injury struggles after Wimbledon heartbreak

Novak Djokovic suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships as he was handed a straight sets defeat by World No.1 Jannik Sinner. After the match, the Serb opened up about the injury issues he has been dealing with for some time now.

After semifinal runs at both the Australian Open and French Open, Djokovic's campaign at the All England Club got off to a promising start. However, during his quarterfinals match against Flavio Cobolli, the 38-year-old suffered a nasty fall, raising concerns about a groin injury amongst fans.

During his semifinals match, Novak Djokovic was nowhere close to his best and the Serb required a medical timeout at the end of the second set. After the match, the Serb was asked about how physically comprised he felt while playing, to which he responded,

“Quite a bit. It wasn’t a pleasant feeling on the court. But I don’t want to talk about in details of my injury and whine about not managing to play my best.”

Djokovic went on to emphasise the amount of time he spend conditioning his body, while expressing his gratitude for his previous success, saying,

“The amount of hours I spend on a daily basis to take care of myself, I’d like to challenge everyone out there who’s on tour to see if anyone takes care of themselves more than me. And I unfortunately don’t get rewarded for that right now, with injuries at the later stages of Slams. But I was rewarded for many many years. So I might see it right now as misfortune. But I’ve gotten so much from God and from the life in my career that it would be a disservice form me to God and to my body and everything I had in my career to start complaining about injuries.”

This is the second time this year that an injury has hampered Djokovic’s progress at a Grand Slam. Earlier this season, the 38-year-old was forced to retire midway through his semifinals at the Australian Open due to an unspecified muscle tear.

A look back at Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon campaign

Novak Djokovic in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic kicked off his time at the All England Club with a face off against Alexandre Muller. The Serb was pushed to four sets in his very first match, but he managed to move past his French opponent with ease.

Up next, the 38-year-old claimed straight sets wins over home player Dan Evans and compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic for his second and third round encounters.

During his round of 16 outing, Djokovic was pushed to four sets once again, this time by Alex de Minaur. However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was able to move forward 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic's quarterfinals match saw the Serb battle Italy's Flavio Cobolli, and though the 22nd seed put up a brave fight, the 38-year-old emerged victorious after 6(6)-7, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic's impressive run at Wimbledon came to a close in the semifinals, when Jannik Sinner beat the former champion for the fifth straight time, with the scoreline reading 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in favour of the Italian.

