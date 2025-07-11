PICTURES: Serena Williams shows off her abs in all-black gym set as American keeps up fitness journey after 2nd pregnancy

Serena Williams has shared glimpses from her gym training sessions as the tennis player continues her fitness routine after the birth of her second child, Adira. Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, embraced Adira in August 2023.

The 43-year-old has been quite active in her gym sessions since then, despite a busy post-retirement life, mostly filled with her business and entrepreneurial ventures, along with parenthood duties. She also frequently shares pictures from her fitness regime and gym sessions on her social media for her fans.

In a recent Instagram post, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a few mirror selfies, showcasing her abs. In the post, Williams can be seen in all-black gym gear. She stated further in her caption:

"Working out and working on my angles"

Here are the pictures:

This comes just a few days after Serena Williams' vacation stints at Corsica with her husband, Ohanian, and two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

Serena Williams sheds light on the similarities she sees in tennis and handling a business

Serena Williams

Serena Williams opened up about the similarities between playing tennis and managing a business post retirement from the sport. After an immensely successful career with numerous Grand Slams to her name, Williams has also been profoundly active in the business circuit and has invested in brands such as WYN Beauty and 926 Productions.

In a recent interview, Williams said that discipline is one of the major fundamentals that is a constant in both tennis and business, along with the determination to succeed. The former WTA No.1 also expressed her excitement about bringing this ethos from her tennis days to the new chapter.

"Tennis is played every day, you have to do it every day. You have to train, and business is the same. It is exactly the same. You have to be very disciplined. You also have to be determined through ups and downs, be determined to keep going," she was quoted as saying by CNBC.

"And that's one thing that I'm excited to do, is to talk to these mentors about that determination that I've shown so much in my past career and just bring it out to this new career. I think a lot of things are nature, but a lot of things can be nurtured."

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has also been a co-investor with her in several ventures, and the couple, togetherly with Venus Williams, also bought the Los Angeles Golf Club a couple of years back.

