"It's better than none" - Serena Williams squeezes in a quick workout after unexpected break from busy schedule

Serena Williams recently revealed to fans how she keeps up with her fitness routine and how committed she is to staying active, no matter how busy her schedule may be. Williams was seen taking a quick spin class during one of the few spare moments in her schedule. She made one thing certain: no matter how busy life may seem, even a little bit of exercise is better than nothing.

Williams, who retired from pro tennis in 2022, has successfully shifted into a life of entrepreneurship and motherhood. But even with her busy lifestyle, she still makes time for her physical health.

In the video she posted on her Instagram story on March 4, 2025, Williams is cycling on a stationary bike, maximizing a 20-minute break between obligations. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion jokingly narrates her thinking, saying:

"All right, my call ended early, so I had 20 minutes. And I’m like, even if I work out for 10, it’s better than none. So here we go. Right on this good step. Yes. Yes. Woo."

Screengrab of Serena Williams' Instagram story (@serenawilliams)

When Serena Williams discussed her business ventures after tennis retirement

In Picture: Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams gave a glimpse of what she has been up to since retiring from professional tennis. In a TikTok video that she posted a year ago, she was applying makeup as she spoke about one of her latest pursuits—seed-stage investing.

"Hey everyone, I thought it'd be really fun to kinda talk about things that I do now that I don't play professional tennis anymore. Kinda evolved from that. One thing that I have been doing, that I'm doing for years and years is investments," Serena Williams said in her TikTok video.

"So I invest in a lot of companies, early companies, so think early stage, where companies have just started. And, I've always done this, I've actually been investing for over 14 years," she added.

Williams also said that she had been developing a business portfolio during the time she was playing, so she had an excellent "plan B" for post-retirement life. She ended the video by stating that she had invested in over 85 different companies.

"Just been an entrepreneur, while I was playing tennis, it's super important for me to make a plan B while I was doing my plan A. Sounds weird, like a plan B. But it was fun, it was really important for me to do that. So, in my personal portfolio, I have invested in over 85 companies, maybe? Also, 14 are unicorn and a few decacorns," she said.

In other news, Serena Williams has expanded her sports portfolio by joining the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, the first Canadian franchise in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The team is set to debut in the 2026 season.

