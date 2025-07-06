How Roger Federer is helping Ben Shelton from behind the scenes at Wimbledon as American chases Grand Slam glory

Ben Shelton is enjoying a strong run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, having made it to the fourth round. While his impressive form has been key, he’s also credited none other than Roger Federer for playing a part in his success at SW19 this year.
Shelton started his Wimbledon run strong, defeating Alex Bolt in the first round, then breezing past Rinky Hijikata. He continued his impressive form by beating Marton Fucsovics to reach the fourth round. At this point, he’s one of just two American men still standing in the tournament, the other being Taylor Fritz.
The 22-year-old attended a press conference after his win over Fucsovics and praised his compatriots, calling Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe two of the smartest players on tour. He said:
“Fritz has a very analytical mindset; he knows why he wins or loses right off the court. He talks to his team during the match, telling them the adjustments he thinks he needs to make. Tiafoe is also very good at making decisions on the fly; he processes everything very quickly.”
But what amazed Ben Shelton the most was Federer’s unique eye for the sport. He said that every interaction with the Swiss legend left him with valuable insights and that he came away impressed nearly every time.
“But for me, what stood out the most were my conversations with Federer. He watches tennis constantly, is able to simplify the game incredibly, and is extremely passionate about the sport. I've spoken with him several times about tennis tactics, and I was impressed," the American said.
Ben Shelton and Roger Federer go way back. The American was previously signed to Team8, the agency co-founded by Federer, before parting ways in June this year. However, he is still sponsored by ON, the Swiss apparel and footwear brand Federer is closely involved with, and it was the legend himself who helped bring Shelton on board.
Ben Shelton set to take on Lorenzo Sonego in Wimbledon 4R
Ben Shelton is all set to face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Monday, July 7. The two have met four times before on tour, with Shelton leading their head-to-head 3-1.
Shelton is aiming to win his first-ever Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and appears confident in his pursuit. With his family and girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, supporting him from the stands at every match, he’s drawing extra motivation to fuel his run.
He matched his best Wimbledon result by reaching the fourth round once again, just like he did in 2024. Now, he has a real shot at going one step further. If he pulls it off, he could join Taylor Fritz as the only American man in this year’s quarterfinals.
