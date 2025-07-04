Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman shows support as American takes a jab at Wimbledon match suspension controversy

Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman vociferously backed the American ATP star after his second-round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships was controversially suspended. When the decision was made to suspend the match, Shelton was about to serve for the set.

Ad

On Thursday, July 3, Shelton took to the All England Club's Court 2 for his second-round clash at the grass Major against Rinky Hijikata. The ATP No. 10 won the first two sets 6-2 and 7-5, and established a 5-4 lead in the third. Here though, at 9:30 PM local time, officials decided that there wasn't enough natural light for the players to continue the contest. It is worth noting that Court 2 doesn't have a retractable roof.

Ad

Trending

Clearly irked by the decision, Ben Shelton's frustrations spilled over as he entered into a heated exchange with the chair umpire. A tournament official needed to intervene to calm things down. Later, Shelton took to his Instagram and shared a post featuring three pictures from his clash against Hijikata. Taking a veiled swipe at the Wimbledon Championships in his caption, the 22-year-old wrote:

"They ain’t wanna see anything else from me tonight but I’ll see yall tomorrow 🌘"

Ad

Ad

Not long after, Trinity Rodman, the American women's soccer sensation who began dating Shelton earlier this year, showed her support for the ATP star in the comments, writing:

"Yuppppppp🔥🔥🔥😤😤😤"

Trinity Rodman's comment on Ben Shelton's Instagram post in the aftermath of the controversial suspension of his second-round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Instagram/benshelton)

Shelton's compatriot, Taylor Fritz, faced a similar experience in his first-round match at SW19.

Ad

Before Ben Shelton's match suspension controversy, Taylor Fritz experienced similar fate at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Three days before Ben Shelton was left infuriated by the chair umpire's decision to suspend his second-round match, Taylor Fritz went through something very similar during his first-round clash against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Fritz and Mpetshi Perricard had completed four sets when the local 11:00 PM curfew rule led to the umpire calling it a night, even though there was more than 30 minutes for the curfew to come into effect.

Ad

According to the umpire, Fritz and Mpetshi Perricard wouldn't have been able to play out the fifth set in whatever time was remaining. Fritz wanted to continue, but his French opponent didn't. The next day, the pair completed the contest, with the American coming out on top.

Another suspension threatened to derail Fritz's second-round win over Gabriel Diallo as well, which also turned out to be a five-setter. However, thankfully for the American, the match was completed in one go. Later, Fritz spoke up about how he would have 'lost his mind' had his match against Diallo been suspended as well.

Ad

"I would have lost my mind if they tried to get us (off) at, like, 9:50. There was plenty of time. I would have absolutely lost it because then I would have had to play again and then again. I need a day off at some point," Fritz said.

Taylor Fritz is set to lock horns with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the fourth round. Meanwhile, if Ben Shelton comes out on top against Hijikata, he will face either Marton Fucsovics or Gael Monfils in the third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More