"I don't think I'm a favorite" - Novak Djokovic firmly shuts down ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic's bold Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner claim at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has dismissed remarks from his former coach Goran Ivanisevic, who claimed he was the favorite over top seeds Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. While he said he was pleased with his form, he made it clear he wouldn't consider himself the favorite.

A few days ago, Ivanisevic said that after looking at the Wimbledon draw, he was convinced Djokovic was “untouchable,” despite Alcaraz and Sinner being in better form recently. He also added that he doesn’t believe this is the Serb’s last shot at winning a Grand Slam.

Djokovic has now responded to Ivanisevic’s comments, making it clear that he disagrees with the idea of being the favorite over Sinner and Alcaraz at Wimbledon. He said during a press conference after his fourth-round win over Alex de Minaur:

“I love Goran and I’m happy he loves me back, but I don’t think I’m a favorite against these guys at the moment. I think they are, both of them. But I do probably have my best chance here against them. If it comes down to me facing one of them or two of them, which I hope so.. that means I’ll proceed to the finals.. then I’ll obviously look for my best game to win."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion added:

"I think I do have a chance. There’s no doubt about it. I think my results on grass, even in the previous years, are a testament to my confidence on this surface. I’ve been playing some really good tennis this year. I feel good about myself. I feel confident. I feel motivated to go all the way. Let’s see what happens.”

Djokovic and Ivanisevic parted ways in March 2024 after a successful five-year partnership that saw the Serb win several Grand Slams. Following the split, Ivanisevic took nearly a year-long break before briefly joining Elena Rybakina’s team. After another short hiatus, he’s now working with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic set to face Flavio Cobolli in Wimbledon QF

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic kicked off his Wimbledon run with a hard-earned win over Alexandre Muller, followed by a solid performance against Dan Evans. He then swept past compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets and went on to defeat Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round.

Djokovic now takes on Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9. The Italian is coming off a battling 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-6(3) win over Marin Cilic.

The Serb has plenty at stake at SW19 this year. He’s aiming to avenge his final loss to Carlos Alcaraz from the last two years, while also chasing a record-equalling eighth title to match Roger Federer. On top of that, he is eyeing his 25th Grand Slam, which would see him surpass Margaret Court’s 24 Majors.

