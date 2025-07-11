Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg meet up at Wimbledon as they get into 'Grand Slam sandwich' with $200M-worth cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg met the Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, as they all came together to witness the semifinals of the men's singles draw at the 2025 Wimbledon on Friday, July 11. The day's play featured titanic battles between star players- Carlos Alcaraz against Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic against Jannik Sinner.

The $200 million-worth cricketer (via Celebrity Net Worth), Sachin Tendulkar, showed his funny side as he joked about being 'sandwiched' by the tennis stars who have a lengthy list of records at the Grand Slam stage. Borg had won 11 major singles titles in his career, out of which he won five consecutive titles at Wimbledon through the years 1976 to 1980. Federer, on the other hand, is the most decorated player of the tournament in London, having won the title eight times in his career.

The former Indian cricket team captain took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture featuring the two tennis legends with a witty caption. He wrote:

"What’s sweeter than strawberries & cream at Wimbledon? Finding yourself in the middle of a Grand Slam sandwich. @wimbledon @rogerfederer Björn Borg."

Many other stars across various sporting and non-sporting fields, like Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch and Anna Wintour, graced the Royal Box on July 11. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner emerged victorious, defeating their opponents on the Centre Court of the All England Club and set themselves up for a power-packed Sunday final.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet for 2nd Grand Slam final this year at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

As sporting legends like Federer and Tendulkar graced the Royal Box, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz overcame their semifinal opponents on Friday. They will meet for their second consecutive Grand Slam finals match of this year at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 13.

Their last meeting was at the Roland-Garros finals this year, where the Spaniard clinched a stupendous victory against Sinner in a titanic duel that went on for five sets and lasted for a record five hours and twenty-nine minutes.

They have met each other 12 times in their career, with their first meeting dating back to 2021 in the Paris Masters, where Alcaraz clinched a win. Out of these, the Italian has won only four matches, which makes Alcaraz a strong contender for his third consecutive title at the All England Club.

However, given their last neck-to-neck battle at the French Open, where the Spaniard edged past Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), there is no assurance that he will have the same luck as he did on clay. It is only a few hours' wait till the tennis world witnesses another Channel Slam of Alcaraz or a maiden title win of Sinner at Wimbledon.

