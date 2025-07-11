Celebrities in Royal box at Wimbledon for Carlos Alcaraz-Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic-Jannik Sinner ft. Anna Wintour, Benedict Cumberbatch & others

The semifinal stage of Wimbledon lit up by the presence of big names from all across the globe in the Royal Box. Stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Anna Wintour and others were in attendance to witness the final four of the men's draw fight it out to clinch a spot in the final of the tournament.

The first match of the day is between Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, set up against Taylor Fritz, who is playing the maiden Wimbledon semifinal of his career. It will be followed by the encounter between two heavyweights, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner.

Hence, the clash of superstars deserved a star-studded crowd and the Royal Box did not fail to deliver. Let us take a look at the celebrities in attendance:

#1 Leonardo DiCaprio

#2 Sachin Tendulkar

#3 Anna Wintour

#4 Benedict Cumberbatch

#5 Rami Malek

#6 HRH The Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte

#7 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg

#8 2017 Wimbledon Champion Garbine Muguruza

The eight-time title winner at the All England Club, Roger Federer, was also present in the Royal Box with his wife Mirka on July 7.

Novak Djokovic teases Roger Federer after his 4R win at Wimbledon

Roger Federer applauds Novak Djokovic from the stands - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic was in his usual effervescent mood after sailing past Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of Wimbledon, as he teased his contemporary, Roger Federer, in awe of the Serb's win from the Royal Box. The 38-year-old ousted the Aussie in 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for his 63rd major Quarterfinals on July 7.

During the post-match interaction, Djokovic expressed his joy in having Federer in the stands and extended his thanks towards him. However, he also jokingly added that breaking the curse of loss when the 20-time Grand Slam Champion was watching made him happier.

“Well, I mean, it's probably the first time he's watching me and I won the match. The last couple I lost, so, uh, good to break the curse,” he said.

He chuckled and added:

“No, it's great, obviously. Great to have Roger, huge, huge champion and someone that, you know, I admired and respected a lot. You know, we've shared the stage for so many years and it's great to have him back and in his most successful and his favorite tournament, no doubt.”

Djokovic is now set to play in the 14th Wimbledon semifinal of his career.

