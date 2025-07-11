  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wimbledon 2025
  • Celebrities in Royal box at Wimbledon for Carlos Alcaraz-Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic-Jannik Sinner ft. Anna Wintour, Benedict Cumberbatch & others

Celebrities in Royal box at Wimbledon for Carlos Alcaraz-Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic-Jannik Sinner ft. Anna Wintour, Benedict Cumberbatch & others

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Jul 11, 2025 14:48 GMT
Wimbledon Day 12 Carlos Alcaraz Taylor Fritz Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner
Several celebrities attend Wimbledon Day 12 action | Image Source: Getty

The semifinal stage of Wimbledon lit up by the presence of big names from all across the globe in the Royal Box. Stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Anna Wintour and others were in attendance to witness the final four of the men's draw fight it out to clinch a spot in the final of the tournament.

Ad

The first match of the day is between Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, set up against Taylor Fritz, who is playing the maiden Wimbledon semifinal of his career. It will be followed by the encounter between two heavyweights, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner.

Hence, the clash of superstars deserved a star-studded crowd and the Royal Box did not fail to deliver. Let us take a look at the celebrities in attendance:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#1 Leonardo DiCaprio

Ad

#2 Sachin Tendulkar

Ad

#3 Anna Wintour

Ad

#4 Benedict Cumberbatch

Ad

#5 Rami Malek

Ad

#6 HRH The Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte

Ad

#7 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg

Ad

#8 2017 Wimbledon Champion Garbine Muguruza

Ad

The eight-time title winner at the All England Club, Roger Federer, was also present in the Royal Box with his wife Mirka on July 7.

Novak Djokovic teases Roger Federer after his 4R win at Wimbledon

Roger Federer applauds Novak Djokovic from the stands - Image Source: Getty
Roger Federer applauds Novak Djokovic from the stands - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic was in his usual effervescent mood after sailing past Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of Wimbledon, as he teased his contemporary, Roger Federer, in awe of the Serb's win from the Royal Box. The 38-year-old ousted the Aussie in 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for his 63rd major Quarterfinals on July 7.

Ad

During the post-match interaction, Djokovic expressed his joy in having Federer in the stands and extended his thanks towards him. However, he also jokingly added that breaking the curse of loss when the 20-time Grand Slam Champion was watching made him happier.

“Well, I mean, it's probably the first time he's watching me and I won the match. The last couple I lost, so, uh, good to break the curse,” he said.
Ad

He chuckled and added:

“No, it's great, obviously. Great to have Roger, huge, huge champion and someone that, you know, I admired and respected a lot. You know, we've shared the stage for so many years and it's great to have him back and in his most successful and his favorite tournament, no doubt.”

Djokovic is now set to play in the 14th Wimbledon semifinal of his career.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications