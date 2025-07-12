Novak Djokovic make honest admission about Wimbledon future after crushing SF loss to Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic was handed a crushing defeat in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships by reigning World No.1 Jannik Sinner. As he reflected on his defeat, the Serb made an honest admission on his future at the grass-court Major.

Djokovic began the hunt for his 25th Grand Slam title in a dominant fashion. After clinching easy wins in his first couple of matches, his round of 16 and quarterfinals encounters saw him take down 11th seed Alex de Minaur and 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli. Up next, the 38-year-old ran into Jannik Sinner, and was utterly outplayed by the Italian, suffering a 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 defeat.

After the match, Novak Djokovic was asked if he would be sad if this proved to be his last-ever match at the All England Club. Responding to this, the Serb said,

“I would be sad, but hopefully it's not my last match on Centre Court. I'm not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today. I'm planning to come back definitely at least one more time.”

Djokovic currently has eight Wimbledon titles to his name, with his last victory at the Grand Slam coming in 2022, when he beat Nick Kyrgios in the finals.

Novak Djokovic gets honest about his injury struggles after brutal Wimbledon loss

Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic’s 2025 has seen him struggle to make it past the semifinals of Grand Slam events. The Serb kicked off his year at the Australian Open, where he was forced to retire during his semifinals clash against Alexander Zverev due to an unspecified muscle tear. Up next, he battled Jannik Sinner during the French Open semis, going down 4-6, 5-7, 6(3)-7.

At Wimbledon, the 38-year-old suffered a nasty fall in his quarterfinals match against Flavio Cobolli, which seemingly resulted in a groin injury. Speaking up about his struggles with injuries, the Serb told media after his semifinals loss,

“I probably have to revisit everything and see with my team and family how I want to proceed with my schedule and where I want to peak and how I want to train. Try to do things, I don’t know what I can do differently to be honest. Because the amount of hours I spend on a daily basis to take care of myself, I’d like to challenge everyone out there who’s on tour to see if anyone takes care of themselves more than me and I unfortunately don’t get rewarded for that right now, with injuries at the later stages of Slams. But I was rewarded for many many years.”

Novak Djokovic has not won a Grand Slam in two years now. His last victory at a major came in 2023, when he beat Daniil Medvedev at the US Open finals.

